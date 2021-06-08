 
Q2 Solutions and Tasso Collaborate to Provide Unique Solutions for Patients to Accelerate Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

Q2 Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IQVIA and a leading clinical trial laboratory services organization, today announced a transformative collaboration with Tasso Inc., a pioneer in clinical-grade, at-home, patient-centered blood testing, to develop diagnostic tests used in decentralized (virtual) clinical trials. These new laboratory-developed tests will use Tasso’s devices, enabling patients to collect their own blood using a virtually painless process from anywhere at any time.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic has created a surge in demand for more virtual clinical trials and remote patient monitoring applications,” said Ben Casavant, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Tasso. “Tasso is now poised to accelerate this paradigm shift in patient care through our clinical-grade and convenient blood collection experience. We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Q2 Solutions to expand our growing menu of pre-validated assays and enable more individuals to benefit from the latest advances in clinical trials and diagnostic testing.”

Tasso’s devices enable patients to collect their own blood samples for analysis without any training or the need to travel to a physician’s office, hospital, or other clinical site – reducing the burden of participating in a clinical trial. The devices are currently in use by leading pharmaceutical companies across multiple clinical trials for their research and development efforts.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Tasso on this innovative, patient-centric approach to blood collection for decentralized clinical trials,” said Brian O’Dwyer, CEO of Q2 Solutions. “Prior to formalizing the agreement, we completed a pilot study of traditional methods of drawing blood using needle injections directly into veins compared with capillary blood draws, which are closer to the surface of the skin, and easier to complete using the innovative Tasso devices. We were able to consistently capture large capillary blood volumes that closely matched amounts from the same participants versus standard methods.”

About Q2 Solutions

Q2 Solutions is a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization providing comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen and consent tracking solutions. Leveraging our next generation technologies, we deliver agile and precise services designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients. We provide scientific expertise and innovative solutions for ADME, bioanalytical, genomics, vaccines and central laboratory services, including flow cytometry, anatomic pathology, immunoassay, molecular and companion diagnostics, with meticulous regional and global clinical trial implementation support and high-quality data delivery. At Q2 Solutions, our work is rooted in research, grounded in collaboration, and guided by our passion to turn the hope of patients and caregivers around the world into the help they need. To learn more, visit www.q2labsolutions.com.

