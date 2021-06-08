Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that SkyLab B.V. (SkyLab), an independent supplier of wired and wireless sensors and GPS tracking and measuring systems, will utilize Semtech’s LoRa Edge asset management platform (LR1110) to develop its small form-factor prototyping board, ideal for indoor and outdoor asset management of valuables, vehicles, vessels, containers, and more. The low power nature of the LoRa Edge platform enhances the SkyLab prototyping board by helping to extend battery life, therefore making the solution cost-effective for large-scale deployments.

SkyLab B.V. To Use Semtech’s LoRa Edge for New Prototyping Board (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Semtech’s LoRa Edge provides a perfect basis for a high-performance prototyping board,” said Remy Sr de Jong, technical director, SkyLab B.V. “We believe that with the technological advancements of both SkyLab and Semtech combined, a wide range of new possibilities in the world of LoRa will open up to enterprises, which can lead to faster integration in a variety of applications."

The Skylab prototyping solution features Semtech’s LoRa Cloud Geolocation service’s capabilities to significantly reduce power consumption by accurately determining an asset’s location in a Cloud-based solver for both indoor and outdoor environments. The prototyping board is equipped with notable features including:

A BME280 sensor , which offers an accurate long-lasting solution for temperature, humidity and barometric readings

, which offers an accurate long-lasting solution for temperature, humidity and barometric readings The LSM303AGR module , an ultra-low-power high-performance system-in-package featuring a 3D digital linear acceleration sensor and a 3D digital magnetic sensor

, an ultra-low-power high-performance system-in-package featuring a 3D digital linear acceleration sensor and a 3D digital magnetic sensor An MCP73831 charging controller with solar power capabilities perfect for projects without access to power on the device

with solar power capabilities perfect for projects without access to power on the device WeMos compatible pins which make it possible to connect several external boards and sensors with WeMos compatibility

which make it possible to connect several external boards and sensors with WeMos compatibility A programmable RGB LED and a micro USB port for charging and programming the ATSAMD21G18 microcontroller for extra ease of use

“While asset tracking may sound simple, the management process can be quite costly and tedious for a business. Those seeking cost-effective Internet of Things (IoT) solutions should look to Semtech’s LoRa Edge platform. Driving smart geolocation, LoRa Edge operating on the LoRaWAN standard, helps customers develop and deploy affordable asset management,” said Marc Pegulu, vice president, IoT product marketing and strategy in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Our collaboration with SkyLab highlights Semtech’s commitment toward developing solutions that keep the customer’s return of investment (ROI) at top of mind ensuring usability and scalability for future applications.”