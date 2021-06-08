Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces ESD Solutions with High-Trigger Voltage, Ultra-Low Clamping Voltage & Capacitance for Type-C

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL) a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today introduced the AOZ8S303BLS-24 and AOZ8S305BLS-24 , a series of single-channel Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) for high-speed line protection using the best-in-class low capacitance TVS platform. The new products are ideal for Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection of Type-C connectors in mobiles, laptops, televisions, and other electronic devices.

ESD Solutions with high-trigger voltage, ultra-low clamping voltage and capacitance for type-c, which is ideal for USB4, Thunderbolt3, PCI express protection for computers and mobiles (Photo: Business Wire)

USB Type-C with PD (Power Delivery) has become a standard power and data interface of notebook PCs and smartphones, and the voltage range is defined as variable from 5V to 20V. For fast charging such as USB Power Delivery and Quick Charger, traditional TVS diodes for USB protection with breakdown voltage lower than 20V risk getting shorted or damaged. Hence, the corresponding Type-C port will inactivate permanently. To solve this common market problem, AOS proposes two TVS, AOZ8S303BLS-24 and AOZ8S305BLS-24. Their high reverse working voltage covers the whole voltage range from a USB-PD port. In addition, the Ultra-Low-Clamping Voltage and Capacitance are optimized for ESD protection in high-speed lines, including but not limited to USB, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and PCI Express, by minimizing the capacitance effect.

“Type-C connectors are widely applied in electronics devices. The new products housed in a standard WLCSP0.6x0.3-2 (0201) package, and its small form factor is ideal for high-speed differential signals in Type-C. Both AOZ8S303BLS-24 and AOZ8S305BLS-24 will not only contribute to reducing the ESD failure rate but also reducing the failure of Short-to-VBUS in our partners’ and customers’ electronic products,” said Michael K. S. Ng, Sr. Marketing Manager of the TVS product line at AOS.

Technical Highlights