Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Volta Trucks Selects QAD Adaptive ERP

"We are at a pivotal moment of a major transformation in the automotive industry," said Volta Trucks Chief Executive Officer, Essa Al-Saleh. "We are entering this market in a major transition from an internal combustion engine ecosystem toward a zero-emission ecosystem, with battery vehicles playing a major role. This creates tremendous opportunities for us, building the world’s first full-electric large commercial vehicle where everything has been created from the ground up. While we need to be nimble in our approach, it also demands the best systems and processes to ensure we remain on track to deliver on our objectives. We were searching for a partner that could rapidly implement a scalable and adaptive solution to enable us to reach our vision, and we found this in QAD."

Volta Trucks is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with offices in Sweden, France and the United Kingdom. It was founded in 2017 to help decarbonize last-mile logistics and make city center environments safer and more sustainable places to live and work. The company's first vehicle, the Volta Zero, is the world's first purpose-built full electric 16-ton commercial vehicle created specifically for city center freight distribution. The company initially launched in London and Paris, and recently confirmed it would expand further into other European cities, as well as North American and Asian cities. Volta Trucks will implement QAD company wide.

Volta Trucks plans to expand its product portfolio to offer a comprehensive range of full-electric commercial vehicles from 7.5 to 19 ton, reimagined and redesigned specifically to support the decarbonization of the logistics industry. To support the growth of its product portfolio and its business, Volta Trucks needed enterprise solutions that would meet its current business needs while also providing a foundation for future expansion. Management set out to find a cloud-based solution that featured automotive best practices, prescriptive process maps, work instructions and test scripts. After a comprehensive review of several vendors, Volta selected QAD.