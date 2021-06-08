 
checkAd

Li-Cycle Partners with Renewance to Expand Services for Energy Storage Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced a partnership with Renewance, a leading life-cycle battery management company, to deliver a safe, sustainable, and cost-effective lithium-ion battery recycling solution for end-of-life energy storage systems.

The deployment of energy storage systems has significantly progressed in recent years and the U.S. energy storage market is set to grow to nearly 26.5 gigawatt hours annually by 2025 and will account for 50% of the global market this year, according to the U.S. Energy Storage Monitor and IHS Markit. Lithium-ion batteries are the primary technology used to store energy and as systems go offline or are upgraded, it is imperative to sustainably return the end-of-life batteries back into the supply chain. By combining their respective strengths in lithium-ion battery recycling and battery life cycle management software and services, Li-Cycle and Renewance expect to play an important role in helping developers and utilities decommission energy storage systems safely, recovering the valuable materials from within the end-of-life batteries, and returning those materials to the economy.

“This partnership with Renewance is a major breakthrough for us as we make considerable inroads in the energy storage market, which is going through substantial growth and in turn will produce a substantial supply of end-of-life batteries that need to be recycled,” said Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer of Li-Cycle. “We will enhance Renewance’s abilities to deliver value through efficiently managing its clients’ batteries through our Spoke facilities, strategically located close to regions with high penetration of energy storage systems.”

Li-Cycle and Renewance have been collaborating on energy storage projects since the beginning of 2020, and the parties believe that, with the formalization of their partnership, they are well positioned to grow the scope and scale of energy storage system lithium-ion batteries requiring recycling continue to grow. Li-Cycle’s recently announced third commercial lithium-ion battery recycling facility (or “Spoke”) will be critical in this regard due to its proximity to California, which was an early adopter of energy storage projects and leads the rest of the United States. Li-Cycle’s Spoke facility in Rochester, NY will also be essential in recovering resources from end-of life-lithium-ion batteries from energy storage systems on the U.S. East Coast.

Seite 1 von 5


Peridot Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li-Cycle Partners with Renewance to Expand Services for Energy Storage Market Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced a partnership with Renewance, a leading life-cycle battery …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
Li-Cycle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.05.21
Li-Cycle Adds Investor Day Webcast to Website
11.05.21
Li-Cycle and Ultium Cells LLC Announce Agreement on Recycling of Battery Manufacturing Scrap