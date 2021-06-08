NetApp Delivers an Innovative, No-Compromise, Unified Hybrid Cloud Experience
NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today unveiled a new release of its ONTAP software that powers data services on premises and in the cloud, as well as an array of portfolio updates that leverage ONTAP to provide a flexible foundation for hybrid cloud, unify data management across on-premises and cloud environments, and simplify consumption and operation of hybrid cloud services. As the only provider of hybrid cloud solutions that offers native integration with the world’s leading public clouds, NetApp is unifying management of on-premises and public cloud environments, delivering new ways to consume and operate data services that make it easier for enterprises to put their data to work – wherever and whenever they need it.
The latest enhancements to NetApp’s hybrid cloud portfolio and ONTAP data services include:
Flexible Foundations for Hybrid Cloud
Enterprises need to modernize their IT environments to enable hybrid cloud operations. NetApp is updating its foundational solutions to better support them:
FlexPod: The next generation of the globally trusted converged infrastructure platform from NetApp and Cisco provides a better foundation for hybrid cloud with the flexibility to run
and manage all your modern workloads. New capabilities include intelligent application placement across on-premises and cloud, automated hybrid cloud data workflows, and the ability to
consume FlexPod as a fully managed, cloud-like service.
- NetApp StorageGRID: The 11.5 release of NetApp’s highly scalable object store now supports data encryption using external key management, offers compliance and ransomware protection with S3 object locks, and delivers increased performance with intelligent load balancing.
Simple, Unified Data Management Across Hybrid Cloud Environments
Managing data and applications in hybrid cloud environments can be extremely challenging – enterprises need a simple, standardized approach. NetApp centralizes data management across the hybrid cloud to make things simpler. NetApp Cloud Manager and enhanced multicloud management services automate ONTAP data services to simplify application migration, disaster recovery, data protection, governance and compliance. In addition, NetApp Astra, an application-aware data service for Kubernetes, enables customers to manage, protect, and migrate stateful applications in Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure – and now on-premises.
Cloud-Like Financial Flexibility and Operational Simplicity
