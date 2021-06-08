Avaya Cloud Office Offers New Features Enhancing Cloud Communications for Global Businesses Going Forward to the New World of Hybrid Work

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) today announced a wide range of new capabilities for the Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, including many Avaya device-specific enhancements providing easy migration, additional video and global expansion features extending the ability for customers to connect across any device and work environment.

The past year has seen significant growth in the adoption of cloud-based unified communications applications, and research shows that 55 percent1 of organizations will adopt UCaaS solutions by the end of 2021. Additionally, over 87 percent1 of these organizations will continue to support remote work in 2021 and beyond, so it is critical that their communications solutions are capable of supporting work across multiple locations and devices. Avaya Cloud Office is now available in 13 countries, enabling organizations of all kinds to digitally transform their workforce communications. Avaya Cloud Office was also recently recognized with a MeritStar Award from Metrigy, ranking 2nd among all providers in terms of positive customer sentiment, ahead of Microsoft, Zoom and others.

The new Avaya Cloud Office features announced today fall into three key customer benefit areas:

Easy Migration to Cloud Communications

Visual Voicemail – For voicemail as it was meant to be. Navigate voice messages on your desk phone screen, view transcripts or listen to messages, and perform a number of operations like delete, forward, and call back, by using the desk phone buttons.

– For voicemail as it was meant to be. Navigate voice messages on your desk phone screen, view transcripts or listen to messages, and perform a number of operations like delete, forward, and call back, by using the desk phone buttons. Bridged Call Appearance – Enables a primary number to appear on multiple phones, so delegates can act on behalf of the phone number owner to: call on behalf, hold, pickup within the group, share a line, or join calls. Delegates can act as the owner of the line – not only answering calls, but initiating the calls on behalf of the owner. This is especially convenient in the manager/admin assistant scenario.

– Enables a primary number to appear on multiple phones, so delegates can act on behalf of the phone number owner to: call on behalf, hold, pickup within the group, share a line, or join calls. Delegates can act as the owner of the line – not only answering calls, but initiating the calls on behalf of the owner. This is especially convenient in the manager/admin assistant scenario. Park & Page – Initiated with the press of a button, which invokes a page to a defined group, and enables an “Answer” soft key for anyone in the group.

– Initiated with the press of a button, which invokes a page to a defined group, and enables an “Answer” soft key for anyone in the group. Group Call Pickup – Allows any member of a designated group to be notified when a group member receives an incoming call, and they can answer if the intended recipient is unavailable, by simply pressing the pickup key on their phone.

New Ways to Connect Over Video