Myomo Provides Update on CMS Discussions

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today provided an update regarding its application for a Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (“HCPCS”) Level II code change and benefit category redetermination for HCPCS codes L8701 and L8702 submitted in January 2021. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) proposed several changes to the benefit category determination process in its proposed rule (the “Proposed Rule”) CMS-1738-P, “Medicare Program; Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (“DMEPOS”) Policy Issues and Level II of the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS)” (85 Fed. Reg. 70358, November 4, 2020). With the change in CMS leadership and continued COVID mitigation planning, finalization of the Proposed Rule has been delayed. As a result, Myomo withdrew its HCPCS code change application and intends to meet with CMS to continue discussions for finalizing the appropriate Medicare benefit category, coverage and fee publications for HCPCS codes L8701 and L8702. The Company intends to continue with its current business strategy of serving patients with certain Medicare Advantage, commercial and government health insurance plans.

Paul R. Gudonis, Chief Executive Officer of Myomo commented, “Since a new CMS Administrator was only recently confirmed, we decided that it was in the Company’s best interest to withdraw our application until the Proposed Rule is finalized. We intend to resubmit our coding application at that time. Due to recent actions by the new Administration, over 800,000 more Americans now have access to health insurance and we are pleased to see this broader access. We look forward to working with new CMS leadership and staff to enable more individuals with dysfunctional arms to gain access to a MyoPro brace to restore their arm and hand function and reduce their overall cost of care.”

About Myomo, Inc.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

