Jet Edge International (“Jet Edge” or the “Company”), a global leader in full-service private aviation responsible for operating the largest fleet of managed Challenger and Gulfstream aircraft in the United States, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that credit funds and accounts managed by KKR have agreed to provide a credit facility of up to $150 million to Jet Edge. The funding will be used to support the acceleration of the Company’s broad infrastructure, digital initiatives, Reserve membership, and comes as Jet Edge rolls out its AdvantEdge charter management platform nationwide. Aimed at substantially optimizing the inefficiencies found in the private aviation industry’s existing ownership and charter management procedures, AdvantEdge simplifies and enhances the financial predictability for whole ownership of large cabin and super-midsize aircraft with an innovative time-based model.

Jet Edge International Announces $150M Investment from KKR (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jet Edge is thrilled to partner with KKR as we continue to strengthen and grow our platform,” said Bill Papariella, CEO of Jet Edge. “As part of our continued focus on delivering innovative solutions to our clients, we are excited to officially unveil the Jet Edge AdvantEdge program – the first whole aircraft ownership solution that is a true alternative to both fractional ownership and the antiquated traditional aircraft management model. Never before has the plane ownership experience been as forecastable and predictable as it is with AdvantEdge.”

The centerpiece of the AdvantEdge program is its holistic approach to delivering reliable charter revenue, scheduling, and fixed costs, which provides significant benefits to aircraft owners and charter clients alike. The AdvantEdge program works with aircraft owners to schedule out predetermined, dedicated blocks of charter hours in three distinct tiers for each enrolled aircraft, resulting in predictable revenues and schedules for the first time in the industry, as well as significant improvements to utilization performance.