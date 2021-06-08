 
Zuora Management to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

08.06.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

  • Jefferies Virtual “Office of the CFO Software Summit”

Presenters: Tien Zuo, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder and Todd McElhatton, Chief Financial Officer

Thursday, June 10, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT)

  • Berenberg “Thematic Software Days” Virtual Conference

Presenter: Todd McElhatton, Chief Financial Officer

Wednesday, June 16, at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)

Live Webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2021 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

