Danimer Scientific Set to Join Russell 3000 Index

Stephen E. Croskrey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danimer Scientific, commented, “The addition of Danimer Scientific to the Russell 3000 Index is a welcome recognition of our team’s hard work and dedication to develop and commercialize the next generation of biodegradable replacements for traditional plastics. Our team remains laser focused on our efforts to help some of the world’s most recognized brands and consumers solve the global plastic waste crisis. In the meantime, we look forward to continuing to engage with both our existing investors and the many potential new investors for whom Danimer will now be more accessible as a result of our inclusion in this index.”

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution , effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

About the Annual Russell Indexes Reconstitution

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer now holds more than 150 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.danimerscientific.com.