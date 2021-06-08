 
checkAd

Blue Canyon Technologies Promotes Stephen Steg to Chief Executive Officer; Names New Senior Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Small-satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies LLC (“BCT” or “Blue Canyon”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), has promoted chief technical officer Stephen Steg to chief executive officer. Steg succeeds George Stafford, who will remain in an advisory capacity.

A co-founder of Blue Canyon, Steg has served as chief technical officer since the company was founded in 2008. As CTO, Steg oversaw the development of BCT’s spacecraft and component designs. He also guided BCT’s vertical integration with in-house products for nearly all spacecraft subsystems.

"Steve Steg brings the ideal combination of leadership, experience and vision as the new Blue Canyon CEO for this next chapter in the evolution and growth of the company," said Roy Azevedo, president, Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "His expertise in the business of small-satellite systems and technologies will be invaluable to the broad range of solutions we offer to support our customer’s space missions. We thank George Stafford for his contributions as co-founder and CEO, and his legacy of leadership at Blue Canyon.”

Blue Canyon reports into the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business of Raytheon Technologies following the purchase of Blue Canyon by Raytheon Technologies last December.

Joining Steg on the new Blue Canyon senior management team is Matt Magaña, who continues to serve as BCT president following his appointment to the position upon the completion of the company purchase by Raytheon Technologies. BCT’s current chief operating officer and co-founder Matthew Beckner has stepped into an advisory position for continuous improvement, opening and supporting the path for Steve Schneider to assume the role of COO, a promotion from his current role of executive director of Manufacturing, Test and Components. Matt Baumgart steps into Steg’s previous position of chief technical officer following his promotion from executive director, Research & Development.

“Blue Canyon is primed for growth and marketplace opportunity in the small-satellite systems sector of the new space economy,” Steg said. “With a strong senior management team at my side and the resources, synergies and talents provided to us by the backing of Raytheon Technologies, I look forward to guiding Blue Canyon into its next phase as an industry leader during these exciting and competitive times for the business.”

Steg has nearly 25 years of experience in the space industry with the design and analysis of spacecraft, mechanisms, and instruments. Prior to co-founding Blue Canyon, Steg spent 18 years at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was responsible for the mechanical design and analysis for optical instruments and space mechanisms on NASA programs. His designs include over 75 space mechanisms on-orbit, and he holds three patents for BCT products. Steg holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.

About Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable and affordable spacecraft that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy, reducing the barriers of space entry. BCT is currently supporting nearly 50 unique missions with over 90 spacecraft, all in production at their newly developed 80,000-square-foot facility in Lafayette, Colorado.

BCT has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and provided the Attitude Control Systems for the first interplanetary CubeSats, which successfully traveled to Mars. The company has been recognized with awards from Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, the 2020 Best in Biz Award and the 2020 Tibbetts Award.

For the latest news on Blue Canyon Technologies and for other company information, please visit www.bluecanyontech.com. You can follow the company on Instagram here or Twitter here.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 46 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2020 and has 37,000 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Canyon Technologies Promotes Stephen Steg to Chief Executive Officer; Names New Senior Management Team Small-satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies LLC (“BCT” or “Blue Canyon”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), has promoted chief technical officer Stephen Steg to chief …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
ROUNDUP 2: Airbus rüstet sich für Rekordproduktion der A320-Reihe - Aktie steigt
27.05.21
ROUNDUP: Airbus rüstet sich für Rekordproduktion der A320-Reihe - Aktie hebt ab
21.05.21
Billigflieger Indigo entscheidet sich bei Airbus-Kauf für CFM-Antrieb
12.05.21
Blue Canyon Technologies to Provide CubeSats for VISORS Space Program to Study the Sun