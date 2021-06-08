NeoPhotonics Announces General Availability of QSFP-DD and OSFP 400ZR Coherent Modules

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced that its QSFP-DD and OSFP 400ZR pluggable modules are in General Availability and shipping to customers.

NeoPhotonics QSFP-DD and OSFP transceivers plug directly into the front panel of a switch or router to provision 400G connections over metro distances in a manner virtually the same as connections inside a single data center. (Photo: Business Wire)

These products utilize NeoPhotonics Silicon Photonics Coherent Optical Subassembly (COSA) and low power consumption, ultra-narrow linewidth Nano-ITLA tunable laser, combined with the latest generation of 7 nm node DSP (digital signal processing) technology, to provide full 400ZR transmission in a standard data center QSFP-DD or OSFP form factor that can be plugged directly into switches and routers. This greatly simplifies and cost reduces data center interconnect (DCI) networks by enabling the elimination of a layer of network equipment and a set of short reach client-side transceivers, and paves the way for similar benefits in metro networks.

NeoPhotonics QSFP-DD and OSFP transceivers plug directly into the front panel of a switch or router to provision 400G connections over metro distances in a manner virtually the same as connections inside a single data center. These 400G modules are compliant with the OIF 400ZR Implementation Agreement and are interoperable with other manufacturers' 400ZR modules that utilize a standard forward error correction (FEC) encoder and decoder. These modules are capable of tuning to and transmitting within 75 GHz or 100GHz spaced wavelength channels, as specified in the OIF agreement, and operate in 400ZR mode for Cloud DCI applications. For longer metro reaches, the modules are designed to support 400ZR+ modes.

NeoPhotonics QSFP-DD and OSFP modules have completed reliability qualification and have passed 2000 hours of High Temperature Operating Life (HTOL) as well as other critical tests per Telcordia requirements.

The company recently announced that it had used its QSFP-DD coherent pluggable transceiver to transmit at a 400 Gbps data rate over a distance of 800 km in a 75GHz-spaced DWDM system with more than 3.5 dB of OSNR margin in the optical signal while remaining within the power consumption envelope of the QSFP-DD module’s power specification.