Dow Benelux outlines roadmap to support Dutch Climate Agreement, achieve CO2 emissions neutrality

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:00   

Dow Benelux today outlined its roadmap to reduce current CO2 emissions from its Terneuzen, the Netherlands, operations by more than 40 percent by 2030 on its path to achieve net CO2 neutrality by 2050.

The roadmap makes Terneuzen a flagship site and role model for the Company’s global transition to meet its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The roadmap to CO2 neutrality is designed in three phases.

In the first phase, the plan foresees the construction of a clean hydrogen plant where by-products from core production processes would be converted into hydrogen and CO2. The hydrogen would be used as a clean fuel in the production process. The CO2 would be captured and stored until alternative technologies develop, and Dow will also look for ways to enable usage of the CO2 in its processes rather than storing it.

The hydrogen plant is expected to startup in 2026 and would allow Dow in Terneuzen to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1.4 million tons per year. This is equivalent to the annual emissions of more than 300,000 cars.

The first phase would also include additional investments in site infrastructure for CO2 liquefaction, air separation, hydrogen distribution and CO2 transport.

The project will create green jobs. Building the new hydrogen plant and the associated infrastructure is expected to create 3,500 to 4,000 engineering and construction jobs over a period of 3 years and 400 to 500 permanent jobs at Dow, in the region and across associated service providers.

In the second phase, by 2030, Dow will capture CO2 from its ethylene oxide plant and replace some gas turbines with electrical motor drives. This will avoid a further 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The third and final phase of the plan will develop and implement additional breakthrough technologies to replace fuel usage in the production processes. An example is Dow’s previously announced collaboration with Shell to electrify ethylene steam cracking furnaces. These furnaces currently rely on fuel combustion, which makes them CO2-emission intensive when not fired on clean hydrogen. Switching to electrical cracking with clean electricity will reduce the CO2 footprint of the production process to near zero emissions.

05.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 22/21
02.06.21
Goldman hebt Ziel für Dow Inc auf 66 Dollar - 'Neutral'
02.06.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Dow Inc auf 'Neutral'
01.06.21
Dow to participate in the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
20.05.21
Dow receives the 2021 Manufacturer of the Year award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council
13.05.21
Dow leaders achieve top recognition on INvolve’s 2021 EMpower Ethnic Minority Role Model lists
11.05.21
Aktien New York: Inflationsängste treiben Anleger in die Flucht
11.05.21
GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Dow Inc auf 'Neutral'
11.05.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Tech-Werte bleiben unter Druck - Dow schwächelt auch