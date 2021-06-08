 
checkAd

Manor Vail Lodge Selects Agilysys Solutions to Improve Operations & Enhance Guest Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 14:08  |  46   |   |   

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Manor Vail Lodge in Vail, CO has selected the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis POS solution, as well as IG Flex for Mobile POS, its modern cloud-native SaaS IG OnDemand for self-service F&B ordering and payment, and Agilysys Pay Connect for secure payment processing.

Located at the base of Vail Mountain's Golden Peak, directly across the street from a ski school, the Ford Amphitheater and Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Manor Vail Lodge is steps away from all the winter and summer activities Vail has to offer. Vail is quickly becoming a summer mecca for mountain biking and cycling and a rising star for health and wellness education and activities. Winter or summer, outdoor adventure is all at Manor Vail Lodge.

When searching for the perfect partner to help deliver a superior F&B guest experience, Manor Vail Lodge selected Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex solutions for fast, efficient server-facing table and mobile tablet solutions. Cloud-native SaaS IG OnDemand allows guests to place food & beverage orders from anywhere using their own device (phone, tablet, laptop), scan a QR code on the InfoGenesis check to initiate payment, and collect their order enjoying a contactless dining experience. As a result, Manor Vail Lodge can increase revenue opportunities while enhancing guest safety and service.

“We are delighted to add Manor Vail Lodge to our list of exclusive resort hotels,” said Don DeMarinis, SVP, Sales & Marketing – Americas & EMEA. “InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex, IG OnDemand and Agilysys Pay Connect will provide the hotel with flexible, easy-to-use solutions that will enhance guest service and grow revenue-generating opportunities.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and mobile tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices using a single codebase. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.

IG Flex is Agilysys' mobility solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. IG Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

IG OnDemand is a modern cloud-native SaaS contactless F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop - making the ordering process easier and freeing up staff to spend more time with guests. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

Agilysys Pay Connect is a cloud-native solution that allows third-party gateways and adapters to integrate with Agilysys Pay to perform payment transactions.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

Agilysys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manor Vail Lodge Selects Agilysys Solutions to Improve Operations & Enhance Guest Experience Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Manor Vail Lodge in Vail, CO has selected the award-winning innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
Halepuna Waikiki Hotel Selects Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service
18.05.21
Agilysys Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Revenue Of $36.3M