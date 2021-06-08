Manor Vail Lodge Selects Agilysys Solutions to Improve Operations & Enhance Guest Experience

Located at the base of Vail Mountain's Golden Peak, directly across the street from a ski school, the Ford Amphitheater and Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Manor Vail Lodge is steps away from all the winter and summer activities Vail has to offer. Vail is quickly becoming a summer mecca for mountain biking and cycling and a rising star for health and wellness education and activities. Winter or summer, outdoor adventure is all at Manor Vail Lodge.

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Manor Vail Lodge in Vail, CO has selected the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis POS solution, as well as IG Flex for Mobile POS, its modern cloud-native SaaS IG OnDemand for self-service F&B ordering and payment, and Agilysys Pay Connect for secure payment processing.

When searching for the perfect partner to help deliver a superior F&B guest experience, Manor Vail Lodge selected Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex solutions for fast, efficient server-facing table and mobile tablet solutions. Cloud-native SaaS IG OnDemand allows guests to place food & beverage orders from anywhere using their own device (phone, tablet, laptop), scan a QR code on the InfoGenesis check to initiate payment, and collect their order enjoying a contactless dining experience. As a result, Manor Vail Lodge can increase revenue opportunities while enhancing guest safety and service.

“We are delighted to add Manor Vail Lodge to our list of exclusive resort hotels,” said Don DeMarinis, SVP, Sales & Marketing – Americas & EMEA. “InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex, IG OnDemand and Agilysys Pay Connect will provide the hotel with flexible, easy-to-use solutions that will enhance guest service and grow revenue-generating opportunities.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and mobile tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices using a single codebase. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency.

IG Flex is Agilysys' mobility solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. IG Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

IG OnDemand is a modern cloud-native SaaS contactless F&B ordering solution that offers an intuitive guest-facing order and pay experience. IG OnDemand allows guests to place and pay for orders using their own device - phone, tablet, laptop - making the ordering process easier and freeing up staff to spend more time with guests. The result is dramatically increased revenue opportunities and more chances to enhance guest service.

Agilysys Pay Connect is a cloud-native solution that allows third-party gateways and adapters to integrate with Agilysys Pay to perform payment transactions.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005696/en/