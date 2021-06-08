Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $7.5 Million Line of Credit to Mason-West LLC

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bank (“the Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC), today announced that it has provided a $7.5 million revolving line of credit to Mason-West, LLC, the premier western regional distributor of engineered seismic restraint systems and vibration isolation products manufactured by Mason Industries of New York. Along with the financing, Mason West utilizes a full suite of Pacific Mercantile Bank’s treasury management products and services. Mason West is a portfolio company of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN), a publicly traded Business Development Company (“BDC”), and KCM Capital Partners LLC.



Mason West is a sales and engineering company based in Southern California that offers engineered products and services throughout California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company provides seismic restraint systems, vibration isolation controls, noise control services, and flexible connection systems for equipment and related utilities to contractors and engineers seeking to create or improve commercial and industrial buildings. Mason West’s in-house design and engineering team, AJ Engineering, LLC, offers state-of-the-art professional design engineering services that address the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems that require more complex engineering for seismic restraints. Mason West’s combination of products and engineering services, unique in the industry, has been optimized to provide its customers (design consultants, contractors and building owners) with everything necessary for a complete, code compliant seismic design.

“Following our acquisition of Mason West, we looked for a banking partner that could support the company as it enters its next phase of growth,” said Travis Steele, Principal at Gladstone Investment Corporation. “Pacific Mercantile Bank fit all the criteria we wanted: a highly responsive team, the flexibility to customize a line of credit to specifically suit our needs, and a great deal of experience working with companies involved in M&A transactions. We also appreciated the strategic and financial insight that Pacific Mercantile provided through their Horizon Analytics tool, which no other community bank could offer.”