 
checkAd

Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $7.5 Million Line of Credit to Mason-West LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bank (“the Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC), today announced that it has provided a $7.5 million revolving line of credit to Mason-West, LLC, the premier western regional distributor of engineered seismic restraint systems and vibration isolation products manufactured by Mason Industries of New York. Along with the financing, Mason West utilizes a full suite of Pacific Mercantile Bank’s treasury management products and services. Mason West is a portfolio company of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: GAIN), a publicly traded Business Development Company (“BDC”), and KCM Capital Partners LLC.

Mason West is a sales and engineering company based in Southern California that offers engineered products and services throughout California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company provides seismic restraint systems, vibration isolation controls, noise control services, and flexible connection systems for equipment and related utilities to contractors and engineers seeking to create or improve commercial and industrial buildings. Mason West’s in-house design and engineering team, AJ Engineering, LLC, offers state-of-the-art professional design engineering services that address the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems that require more complex engineering for seismic restraints. Mason West’s combination of products and engineering services, unique in the industry, has been optimized to provide its customers (design consultants, contractors and building owners) with everything necessary for a complete, code compliant seismic design.

“Following our acquisition of Mason West, we looked for a banking partner that could support the company as it enters its next phase of growth,” said Travis Steele, Principal at Gladstone Investment Corporation. “Pacific Mercantile Bank fit all the criteria we wanted: a highly responsive team, the flexibility to customize a line of credit to specifically suit our needs, and a great deal of experience working with companies involved in M&A transactions. We also appreciated the strategic and financial insight that Pacific Mercantile provided through their Horizon Analytics tool, which no other community bank could offer.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides $7.5 Million Line of Credit to Mason-West LLC COSTA MESA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pacific Mercantile Bank (“the Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC), today announced that it has provided a $7.5 million revolving line of credit to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board