Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy’s Drilling Returns Elevated Uranium at the East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd.’s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy (“Azincourt”) is pleased to announce results have been received from the recent diamond drill program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

As previously reported, the winter 2021 drill program was cut short due to an earlier than expected spring break-up. As a result, only 1,195 m were completed in five diamond drill holes (Figure 3). 36 geochemical samples were collected from three holes and were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon for analysis and the results have been received. Azincourt is pleased to report that anomalous and elevated uranium levels were encountered in three of the five holes completed.

Figure 1: Target corridors at the East Preston Uranium Project

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210118-figure1.png

Drill hole EP21004, targeting two parallel conductors and a gravity low in the G Zone, intersected several zones of breccia and graphitic faulting over a 50m interval. Elevated uranium was identified above a graphitic breccia.

Drill hole EP21005 targeted two parallel conductors and a gravity low in the G Zone 400m along strike from hole EP21004. Drilling intersected several zones of shearing and graphite. Elevated uranium, boron, and base metals were identified, associated with zones of graphitic shearing.

Figure 2: 2021 Drill Target areas at the East Preston Uranium Project

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210209-figure1.png

Hole EP21003 targeted a kink in the conductor identified in the AB Zone. Drilling intersected a wide fault zone with graphitic gouge and evidence for crosscutting structures. Sample analysis indicates that base metal pathfinder minerals are elevated. Base metal enrichment is typically used as a vector towards uranium.

Holes EP21001 and EP21002 were drilled in the A Zone and encountered significant faulted and deformed lithologies associated with significant graphite. No samples were collected from these drill holes.

Figure 3: Winter 2021 Completed Drill Hole Plan at the East Preston Uranium Project

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/2021_Completed_Drill_Hol ...