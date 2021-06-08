Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Total Operations and Production Services (TOPS) from Black Bay Energy Capital

MIDLAND, Texas and NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) (NYSE: APO ), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced that they have acquired a majority interest in Total Operations and Production Services, LLC (“TOPS”, or the “Company”) from Black Bay Energy Capital. TOPS is a leading provider of contract gas compression services for the Permian Basin, with a focus on electric driven compression systems that offer customers improved performance and reduced emissions.

TOPS will continue to be headquartered in Midland, Texas and led by L.D. Green, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Green, Chief Operating Officer. The investment from the Apollo Funds will help TOPS support continued growth in customer demand and allow TOPS to expand its capabilities to better serve the growing market for electric driven compression for gas lift and other applications. TOPS’ proprietary electric compressor design and controls continue to gain traction in the market as operators seek to reduce costs, increase runtime and lower carbon footprints.

L.D. Green, CEO of TOPS, commented, “We are pleased to announce this strategic investment from the Apollo Funds. We have experienced rapid growth over the last few years as our customers in the Permian Basin have fully embraced our high-quality equipment and services offering. We view this transaction as a key step in our continued growth and look forward to benefitting from Apollo’s deep sector knowledge, industry relationships and financial backing to support the next evolution of the Company. We would like to acknowledge and thank the Black Bay team for their involvement and support in helping us reach this point.”

Olivia Wassenaar, Senior Partner and Co-Lead of Natural Resources at Apollo, remarked, “Electrification of the oil and gas sector and a focus on sustainability and emissions reduction are top of mind for the industry. TOPS has been an early mover in this trend through its electric driven compression equipment and services. We are impressed with the business they have built and see continued tailwinds for the Company. TOPS’ commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction in the compression sector aligns with our own ESG priorities.”