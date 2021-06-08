 
checkAd

Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Total Operations and Production Services (TOPS) from Black Bay Energy Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Transaction to Further Accelerate Company’s Growth as Market Leader in Environmentally Friendly, Low-Emission, Electrically Driven Contract Compression for the Oil and Gas Industry

MIDLAND, Texas and NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) (NYSE:APO), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced that they have acquired a majority interest in Total Operations and Production Services, LLC (“TOPS”, or the “Company”) from Black Bay Energy Capital. TOPS is a leading provider of contract gas compression services for the Permian Basin, with a focus on electric driven compression systems that offer customers improved performance and reduced emissions.

TOPS will continue to be headquartered in Midland, Texas and led by L.D. Green, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Green, Chief Operating Officer. The investment from the Apollo Funds will help TOPS support continued growth in customer demand and allow TOPS to expand its capabilities to better serve the growing market for electric driven compression for gas lift and other applications. TOPS’ proprietary electric compressor design and controls continue to gain traction in the market as operators seek to reduce costs, increase runtime and lower carbon footprints.

L.D. Green, CEO of TOPS, commented, “We are pleased to announce this strategic investment from the Apollo Funds. We have experienced rapid growth over the last few years as our customers in the Permian Basin have fully embraced our high-quality equipment and services offering. We view this transaction as a key step in our continued growth and look forward to benefitting from Apollo’s deep sector knowledge, industry relationships and financial backing to support the next evolution of the Company. We would like to acknowledge and thank the Black Bay team for their involvement and support in helping us reach this point.”

Olivia Wassenaar, Senior Partner and Co-Lead of Natural Resources at Apollo, remarked, “Electrification of the oil and gas sector and a focus on sustainability and emissions reduction are top of mind for the industry. TOPS has been an early mover in this trend through its electric driven compression equipment and services. We are impressed with the business they have built and see continued tailwinds for the Company. TOPS’ commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction in the compression sector aligns with our own ESG priorities.”

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Total Operations and Production Services (TOPS) from Black Bay Energy Capital Transaction to Further Accelerate Company’s Growth as Market Leader in Environmentally Friendly, Low-Emission, Electrically Driven Contract Compression for the Oil and Gas IndustryMIDLAND, Texas and NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Funds …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:38 Uhr
Revive Therapeutics Partners with Supriya to Pursue EUA for Bucillamine to Treat COVID in India
14:00 Uhr
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
14:00 Uhr
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Arranges $4,482,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.57 per Unit and Has Closed First Tranche
14:00 Uhr
Immutep Reveals a New Anti-LAG-3 Research Program
14:00 Uhr
Saniona to Present Preclinical Data on SAN711 at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology
08:00 Uhr
Pacific Biosciences Welcomes Neil Ward to Its Leadership Team as Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa
07.06.21
NeoGames Appoints Christopher G. Shaban as EVP Sales, Marketing and Customer Development
07.06.21
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces US$66.4 Million of Acquisitions and US$72.0 Million Equity Offering
07.06.21
Allakos Completes Patient Enrollment in Phase 3 Eosinophilic Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic Duodenitis and Phase 2/3 Eosinophilic Esophagitis Clinical Trials of Lirentelimab (AK002)
07.06.21
Amerigo Announces Changes to its Board of Directors