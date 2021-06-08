TraQiQ leverages large field force to process over 1 million verification transactions.

With a ground presence of 14,000+ task associates and a robust mobile app, Mimo has set the bar high as a background verification service provider. The company is expanding rapidly with its large field force of highly trained ‘gig’ workers fulfilling tasks across India.

Bellevue WA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a leading provider of last mile solutions announced today that its subsidiary, Mimo-Technologies, has been growing rapidly in a new Service area – Background Verifications. The company has completed 1 million+ verifications in record time.

Mimo offers all-inclusive background check services with high levels of transparency to provide customers with the most reliable and up-to-date details. Their offering in this segment includes Address Verification, Document Verification, Financial Verification, Background Checks, Identity Verification, and Employee Verification. The verification process typically includes an in-person visit from a task associate. This can also include audio or video interaction depending on the nature of the requirement.

Mimo uses cutting-edge technology to provide dependable and accurate background check services which include real-time monitoring of data.

“Mimo has been our verification partner for the past 3 years and has delivered exceptional service. Mimo will continue to be our preferred verification partner even in future”, said Mayur Pitale, Business Head for India at Verify360.

“The Mimo team is laser focused on providing the highest level of service. Our customers in India and overseas expect us to deliver results in minutes & hours. We are very proud of our network. Our Task Associates work diligently to make sure that every customer requirement is handled with the utmost professionalism” said Lathika Regunathan, President of Mimo. “With verification services needed in each segment of the industry, this market has immense potential and Mimo is well equipped to handle this surge both locally, and globally.”

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions/payments, and fulfill/deliver transactions. TraQiQ’s Mimo subsidiary provides delivery and task worker solutions across India. Mimo works with Banking, Financial, Logistics & Distribution companies, to take their products & services to semi-urban and rural India. For more information visit https://www.TraQiQ.com/. More information about the Verification service is available at https://Mimo-technologies.com/background-verification-services-in-india/

