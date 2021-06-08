 
IntelGenx’s VetaFilm Platform to be Evaluated by One of the World’s Fastest Growing Animal Healthcare Companies

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it has entered into a Materials Transfer Agreement (the “Agreement”) with an undisclosed global veterinary health company (the “Partner).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Partner will evaluate IntelGenx’s proprietary VetaFilm platform in cats. Based on a successful evaluation, IntelGenx and the Partner will enter into negotiations for a commercial agreement in the veterinary field.

“This Agreement with a large, multinational animal health company represents IntelGenx taking another major step toward establishing our proprietary VetaFilm oral thin film drug delivery platform as a new standard for pets in the future,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm , DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information which involves substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements by their nature are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation at the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, the Corporation’s actual results, objectives and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some of the important risks and uncertainties that could affect forward-looking statements are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements except as required by law. Moreover, all forward-looking information contained herein is subject to certain assumptions. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
stephen@intelgenx.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com





