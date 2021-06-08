 
Aqua Metals to Join Russell Microcap Index

08.06.2021   

MCCARRAN, Nev., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced that it will join the Russell Microcap Index effective June 28, 2021, at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Microcap Index’s annual reconstitution. Aqua Metals was identified on the preliminary list of additions that were posted on June 4, 2021. Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index provides Aqua Metals with automatic inclusion in appropriate growth and value indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its indices primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals stated, “Having Aqua Metals included in the Russell Microcap Index recognizes our Company’s growth, and value proposition as we move forward with our capital light AquaRefining technology licensing and Aqualyzer clean battery recycling equipment supply business model. In addition to greatly enhancing the working environment and worker safety with our fundamentally non-polluting AquaRefining metals recovery technology, we aim to support worldwide Net-Zero emissions efforts in upgrading the growing $20B lead battery recycling industry and cleanly building the lithium-ion battery recycling industry, expected to reach $20B in just a few years. The exposure to additional institutional investment managers and investment professionals that comes from being included in the Russell Microcap Index will be of great benefit as we share our mission and continued progress with potential new shareholders. With over $10 trillion in assets benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes, Aqua Metals is honored to be included with other strong, growing and successful companies”.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular Aqualyzers cleanly generates ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit: www.aquametals.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for the benefits of our new methodology for producing battery manufacturing ready active material and the future of lead acid battery recycling via traditional smelters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the risk that we may not be able to satisfactorily demonstrate to potential licensees the technical and commercial viability of our V1.25 electrolyzer and AquaRefining process; (2) the risk that licensees may refuse or be slow to adopt our AquaRefining process as an alternative to smelting in spite of the perceived benefits of AquaRefining; (3) the risk that we may not realize the expected economic benefits from any licenses we may enter into; (4) the risk that we may not be able to access additional capital as and when needed; and (5) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 and subsequent SEC filings. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Contact: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital
(905) 326-1888, Ext. 1
glen@bristolir.com


Wertpapier


