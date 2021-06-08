BrainsWay to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on June 21, 2021. The Company will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Presentation details can be found below.