Pioneer and Cerence Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop Conversational AI Infotainment Solutions that Transform Mobility Experiences

Together, the companies will jointly develop an integrated hardware and software product based upon Pioneer’s industry-leading technological capabilities and solution services, globally deployed in more than 10 million in-car infotainment systems annually, and Cerence's AI-powered automotive assistant platform that leverages cloud-based conversational AI to deliver an intuitive, intelligent in-car experience that makes travel safer, smarter and more comfortable.

TOKYO and BURLINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Corporation and Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) today announced that the companies have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership to develop scalable, secure, AI-powered products and services for the mobility world. The intent of the agreement is to combine the leading-edge technologies of Pioneer, which provides in-car equipment and mobility services, and Cerence, which provides conversational AI to mobility OEMs and automakers, to utilize the companies’ respective knowledge and technologies to accelerate innovation and develop products and services that enhance mobility experiences for drivers and passengers globally.

“Advances in AI and connectivity have transformed the automotive cockpit as automakers prioritize an intuitive, natural in-car experience,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “Together with Pioneer, we’ll bring this experience to all drivers, combining Pioneer’s focus on quality with our agile approach to innovation to deliver an accessible product that can transform any car into an intelligent, personalized companion and bring drivers’ broader digital lives into the car.”

“As cars are getting more connected, drivers are experiencing more stress from the sheer volume of information being processed in the car,” said Shiro Yahara, President and CEO of Pioneer. “The importance of automobiles has increased with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is a need to make the in-car experience more comfortable and enjoyable for both drivers and passengers. Pioneer is developing insights through its years of experience and extensive market presence of its on-board devices. Together with Cerence, we will develop unprecedented new values in the aftermarket with voice HMI, which will significantly transform the mobility experience and take it to the next level.”

Further details and timing will be provided at a later date. For more information about Pioneer, visit https://global.pioneer/en/. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Pioneer Corporation

Pioneer is a leading global manufacturer that has been developing an array of world-first products and services since its inception in 1938 based on its corporate philosophy of “Move the Heart and Touch the Soul.” Through our core car electronics business, we propose new and unique value by providing products and services that realize comfort, excitement, safety and security in vehicle interiors, utilizing unique and innovative ideas combined with cutting-edge technologies. We have formulated the goal of "Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences" as our new corporate vision for 2025, and are committed to transforming into a solution service company that uses products and services to solve the myriad challenges of the mobility field.

https://global.pioneer/en/

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

Pioneer Corporation

Email: pioneer_prd@post.pioneer.co.jp