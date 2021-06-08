Eco Innovation Signs Exclusive License Agreement for PoolCooled Climate Control Technology Solution

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the signing of an exclusive License Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lance Nist, inventor of PoolCooled Tech (“PoolCooled”), a revolutionary climate control solution that leverages proprietary technology to cool a home or building by taking cool water from an existing swimming pool and looping it through the existing air conditioning system to boost efficiency on a per-unit power consumption basis.

“ECOX has reached a series of milestones throughout 2020 and 2021, and this exclusive license to bring PoolCooled to market is another significant step forward,” stated Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of ECOX. “The license allows us to kickstart the next phase as we push toward the anticipated launch of this cost-saving renewable energy technology solution available for installation and use any time, in any weather, in any part of the country.”

According to the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals, there are over 10.7 million swimming pools in the United States alone.

Otey-Raudes added, “The market potential for PoolCooled is enormous. The amount of heat-sinking potential being lost across millions of swimming pools every day is a game-changer once efficiently harnessed because it offers the potential to simultaneously reduce both the costs and carbon footprint for any pool-adjacent structure with AC needs.”

As previously reported by the Company, an initial efficiency test was performed under controlled conditions by Mr. Nist. The test compared the power usage involved in cleaning a swimming pool and cooling a home equipped with a three-ton central AC system, where the pool was immediately adjacent to the home. The test showed that, over a specified period, the separate tasks of operating the pool filtration system and the home AC system, independently and with traditional systems in place, required 4,300 watts of power. By comparison, both tasks were accomplished equally well by the PoolCooled system, which consumed only 1,100 watts of power over the same time period.