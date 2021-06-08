 
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Reports Over $9.2 Million in Revenue for Q1 Ending April 3, 2021, After Recording Over $30.5 Million in Revenue for Fiscal Year 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces another successful quarter after a strong 2020 YE.

The Company recorded $9,291,931 in revenue with $1,400,720 in gross profit and $41,477,914 in total assets for the three months ending April 3, 2021. SGTM entered 2021 with approximately a 16.7% increase in revenue, an 8.6% increase in gross profit, and a 1.4% increase in total assets compared to the three months ended March 31, 2020.

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “Our continues successful recorded financials each quarter and year end is all thanks to our team. I’m a firm believer that you are only as strong as your team, and our strong growing financials proves such. This year we are anticipating to continue recording strong financials as we start implementing our strategy for 2021 we plan to share soon as they progress.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

