Saniona to Present Preclinical Data on SAN711 at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology

SAN711 is a first-in-class positive allosteric modulator of GABA-A α3 that was designed using Saniona’s ion channel drug discovery engine. While existing molecules target all GABA-A receptors indiscriminately, SAN711 selectively enhances the effects of GABA-A on α3 containing receptors. Preclinical studies have indicated that this selectivity may allow SAN711 to provide pain relief and other benefits in the central nervous system while avoiding the typical adverse effects associated with non-selective GABA-A activation such as sedation, motor instability, cognitive impairment, abuse liability and physical dependence.

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced it will present preclinical data on SAN711 in a model of facial neuropathic pain at the 7 th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), which is being held virtually June 19 - 22, 2021.

At the EAN Congress, Dipak V. Amrutkar, Senior Research Scientist at Saniona, will give an ePresentation titled, “SAN711, a Selective GABAA α3 Receptor Positive Allosteric Modulator as a Novel Treatment for Trigeminal Neuralgia” on June 19, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 14.00 CEST. All presentations and related abstracts will be available on the EAN website on June 18, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. ET. Saniona also plans to continue to share its data on SAN711 and other preclinical programs in additional scientific and investor forums.

“SAN711 was discovered using Saniona’s proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine, which allows us to engineer highly selective ion channel modulators,” said Jørgen Drejer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Saniona. “We are encouraged by the data we have generated with SAN711 in trigeminal neuralgia, an excrutiatingly painful rare disease, as well as in models of other rare neuropathic disorders, and we look forward to advancing this molecule into a Phase 1 study shortly.”

Saniona expects to begin a Phase 1 study of SAN711 in healthy volunteers in mid-2021, with data expected in early 2022.

