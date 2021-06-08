 
Saniona to Present Preclinical Data on SAN711 at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology

PRESS RELEASE

June 8, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced it will present preclinical data on SAN711 in a model of facial neuropathic pain at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), which is being held virtually June 19 - 22, 2021.

SAN711 is a first-in-class positive allosteric modulator of GABA-A α3 that was designed using Saniona’s ion channel drug discovery engine. While existing molecules target all GABA-A receptors indiscriminately, SAN711 selectively enhances the effects of GABA-A on α3 containing receptors. Preclinical studies have indicated that this selectivity may allow SAN711 to provide pain relief and other benefits in the central nervous system while avoiding the typical adverse effects associated with non-selective GABA-A activation such as sedation, motor instability, cognitive impairment, abuse liability and physical dependence.

At the EAN Congress, Dipak V. Amrutkar, Senior Research Scientist at Saniona, will give an ePresentation titled, “SAN711, a Selective GABAA α3 Receptor Positive Allosteric Modulator as a Novel Treatment for Trigeminal Neuralgia” on June 19, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 14.00 CEST. All presentations and related abstracts will be available on the EAN website on June 18, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. ET. Saniona also plans to continue to share its data on SAN711 and other preclinical programs in additional scientific and investor forums.

“SAN711 was discovered using Saniona’s proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine, which allows us to engineer highly selective ion channel modulators,” said Jørgen Drejer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Saniona. “We are encouraged by the data we have generated with SAN711 in trigeminal neuralgia, an excrutiatingly painful rare disease, as well as in models of other rare neuropathic disorders, and we look forward to advancing this molecule into a Phase 1 study shortly.”

Saniona expects to begin a Phase 1 study of SAN711 in healthy volunteers in mid-2021, with data expected in early 2022.

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CEST on 8 June 2021.

About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

