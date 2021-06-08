Outlook Therapeutics Reports Completion of Patient Dosing in the ONS-5010 Pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO Trial

Topline readout of data from NORSE TWO targeted for calendar Q3 2021

New Biologics License Application (BLA) filing anticipated in calendar Q1 2022

ISELIN, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, reported today that it has administered the final dose to the last patient enrolled in its pivotal NORSE TWO safety and efficacy study evaluating ONS-5010 (bevacizumab-vikg) for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Topline data are expected to be reported for NORSE TWO in the third calendar quarter of 2021.

The NORSE TWO pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial enrolled a total of 228 wet AMD patients at 39 clinical trial sites in the United States. Patients in the trial are being treated for 12 months. The primary endpoint for the study is the difference in proportion of patients who gain at least 15 letters in the best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months for ONS-5010 dosed on a monthly basis, compared to LUCENTIS, which is being dosed quarterly per the PIER regimen.