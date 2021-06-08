 
checkAd

Outlook Therapeutics Reports Completion of Patient Dosing in the ONS-5010 Pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:05  |  65   |   |   

  • Topline readout of data from NORSE TWO targeted for calendar Q3 2021
  • New Biologics License Application (BLA) filing anticipated in calendar Q1 2022

ISELIN, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, reported today that it has administered the final dose to the last patient enrolled in its pivotal NORSE TWO safety and efficacy study evaluating ONS-5010 (bevacizumab-vikg) for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Topline data are expected to be reported for NORSE TWO in the third calendar quarter of 2021.

The NORSE TWO pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial enrolled a total of 228 wet AMD patients at 39 clinical trial sites in the United States. Patients in the trial are being treated for 12 months. The primary endpoint for the study is the difference in proportion of patients who gain at least 15 letters in the best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at 11 months for ONS-5010 dosed on a monthly basis, compared to LUCENTIS, which is being dosed quarterly per the PIER regimen.

“We are very pleased to have completed patient dosing and take another step forward in completing our wet AMD clinical program for ONS-5010. On behalf of the Outlook Therapeutics team, I would like to thank the clinicians and participants in the study, whose dedication has made it possible,” said Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO, Outlook Therapeutics. “We remain on track to report topline data in the third quarter and continue to execute against our plan to advance this much-needed ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to market. Following the upcoming data readout, we look forward to our planned new BLA submission for wet AMD in the first quarter of calendar 2022.”

ONS-5010 (bevacizumab-vikg) registration clinical trial program

The clinical program for the planned ONS-5010 wet AMD BLA consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, a proof-of-concept clinical experience trial in wet AMD patients; NORSE TWO, the pivotal Phase 3 wet AMD trial powered for statistical significance; and NORSE THREE, a supplemental safety study in patients with wet AMD and other retina diseases undertaken to ensure that a sufficient number of patients have been dosed with ONS-5010 to support the BLA filing. Results from NORSE ONE and NORSE THREE demonstrated positive proof-of-concept and a safety profile consistent with that of prior published research on bevacizumab for ophthalmic use.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Outlook Therapeutics Reports Completion of Patient Dosing in the ONS-5010 Pivotal Phase 3 NORSE TWO Trial Topline readout of data from NORSE TWO targeted for calendar Q3 2021New Biologics License Application (BLA) filing anticipated in calendar Q1 2022 ISELIN, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board