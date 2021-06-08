 
checkAd

Phunware Releases “PhunWallet” Mobile App for Android on Google Play

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the initial release of its new mobile application software, PhunWallet, on Google Play for Android.

PhunWallet is a cryptocurrency wallet and mobile application that supports Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem powered by PhunCoin and PhunToken, respectively. While PhunCoin is a regulated store of value that seeks to compensate users for their data, PhunToken is intended to be a medium of exchange that promotes profitable behavior by unlocking key features of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that reward and measure engagement.

“With PhunWallet, we hope to demystify the process of buying, earning and managing cryptocurrencies in order to facilitate the mainstream adoption of our dual token economy that is being developed to solve real world problems,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We expect to roll out a series of new features in the coming months that not only make owning your data a possibility, but also reimagines how brands drive loyalty by effectively commercializing what one might describe as Ethereum for Engagement.”

Capabilities of PhunWallet include, but are not limited to:

  • Manage PhunToken purchases made here.
  • Manage PhunCoin purchases made in accordance with approved exemptions such as Regulation Crowdfunding and Regulation D.
  • Earn PhunToken by participating in activities that promote profitable behavior, such as watching branded videos, completing surveys designed to understand purchase intent and visiting points of interest.
  • Discover brands, deals and opportunities based on specific personal interests.
  • Opt into or out of specific audience segments that brands use to personalize data-enriched media without sharing any personal identifiable information ("PII").
  • Manage PhunCoin issuances identified by the MaaS Data Software Development Kit (“SDK”) for Apple iOS and Google Android, so third-party mobile applications can reward consumers with PhunCoin for their data.
  • Manage PhunToken issuances identified by the MaaS Loyalty SDK for Apple iOS and Google Android, which will allow third-party mobile applications to track and reward in-app customer behavior.
    Seite 1 von 4
    ETH zu EUR jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phunware Releases “PhunWallet” Mobile App for Android on Google Play AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
GCAC To Launch Sales Initiative for Small & Medium Cultivators at Cannabis Business Europe 2021
07.06.21
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
07.06.21
Ohne Aktien geht es nicht!
07.06.21
Neobroker unter der Lupe
07.06.21
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: Beim Bitcoin mit den Falschen angelegt?
07.06.21
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
07.06.21
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
07.06.21
3 Fehler beim Investieren, die einen bei einem Marktcrash auslöschen können
07.06.21
Dividendenaristokraten? Wenige in meinem Portfolio, aus diesen 3 Gründen!
06.06.21
Dax Rekord und ein Danke!!!