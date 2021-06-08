Phunware Releases “PhunWallet” Mobile App for Android on Google Play

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the initial release of its new mobile application software, PhunWallet , on Google Play for Android.



PhunWallet is a cryptocurrency wallet and mobile application that supports Phunware’s blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem powered by PhunCoin and PhunToken , respectively. While PhunCoin is a regulated store of value that seeks to compensate users for their data, PhunToken is intended to be a medium of exchange that promotes profitable behavior by unlocking key features of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that reward and measure engagement.