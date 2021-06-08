Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $42.2 Million for May 2021

-- EXPAREL average daily sales for May 2021 were 162% of May 2020 --



-- EXPAREL momentum continues with average daily sales for May 2021 at 105% of April 2021 --

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today reported preliminary unaudited net product sales of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera° of $41.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, for the month of May 2021. EXPAREL average daily sales for the month of May 2021 were 162 percent of May 2020 and 105 percent of April 2021. Sales in May 2020 were negatively impacted by significant restrictions that were in place for elective procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“EXPAREL sales continue to significantly outperform the elective surgery market recovery, with May marking our fourth consecutive month of sequential growth in average daily sales. This growing demand is driven by the increasing entrenchment of EXPAREL as the cornerstone of reliable regional-based enhanced recovery after surgery protocols that successfully facilitate the safe transition of procedures to outpatient settings, as well as the expanding use of EXPAREL in non-elective procedures, such as cesarean sections and cardiovascular surgeries. Our iovera° customer base continues to rapidly expand as our educational and commercial programs highlight the value of this novel, cold technology for drug-free pain control that endures for several months, further solidifying Pacira as a market leader in opioid-sparing pain management,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.

The company’s 2021 product sales continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which mandated significant postponement or suspension in the scheduling of elective surgical procedures resulting from public health guidance and government directives. Elective surgery restrictions began to lift on a state-by-state basis in April 2020. In order to provide greater transparency, the company will continue to report monthly intra-quarter unaudited net product sales until it has gained enough visibility around the impacts of COVID-19. The company is also providing weekly EXPAREL utilization and elective surgery data within its investor presentation, which is accessible at investor.pacira.com. The financial information included in this press release is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to adjustment. It does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the company’s financial results for the second quarter or full year 2021.