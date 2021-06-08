Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Record Sales and Earnings for the First Quarter and Raises 2021 Financial Forecast

Company Raises Full Year Diluted EPS Range to $4.15 to $4.50

KATY, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) ("Academy" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended May 1, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the same period in the prior fiscal year.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales increased 39.1% to a first quarter record $1.58 billion, while comparable sales increased 38.9%. Sales grew 46.8% compared to the first quarter of 2019. The growth was driven by continued strong, double-digit consumer demand across all product categories, notably in Apparel, Footwear and Team Sports, as well as across our entire geographic footprint. E-commerce sales declined 21.0%, as the website anniversaried triple-digit growth in the first quarter of 2020, as consumers shifted to online ordering at the beginning of the pandemic last year. Over the last two years, E-commerce sales have increased 300.0% during the first quarter.

Gross margin increased 89.2% to $563.7 million, the highest quarterly gross profit in the Company's history. The gross margin rate increased 950 basis points to 35.7%. This growth was primarily driven by improved merchandise margins from a favorable mix shift, higher average unit retails, fewer promotions and less clearance activity.

The growth in gross profit, coupled with 450 basis points of selling, general & administrative expense leverage, resulted in $224.9 million of pre-tax income versus a loss of $9.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net income was $177.8 million compared to a loss of $10.0 million in Q1 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $1.84 compared to a loss of $0.14 in the prior year quarter. Pro forma adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of certain non-cash and extraordinary items, increased from $0.4 million to $182.5 million. Pro forma diluted earnings per share were $1.89 compared to $0.01 per share in the prior year quarter.

“The Academy Sports + Outdoors team again generated record-breaking sales and profits, while delivering fun to our customers,” said Ken Hicks, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The strategic initiatives implemented over the last few years, a shift in consumer spending into sports and outdoor categories, government-issued stimulus checks, the addition of new customers and more frequent shopping by existing customers are driving consistent growth. We believe our broad, value-based assortment, available through a true omnichannel experience, positions us to continue to capitalize on these market trends."

Balance Sheet Update

As of the end of the first quarter, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $593.3 million and no amounts were drawn on its credit facility. During the first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $219.2 million compared to $90.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, on May 10, 2021, Academy's largest shareholders completed a secondary offering of the Company's common stock and Academy purchased and retired 3.2 million shares for approximately $100 million. As a result of this reduction in shares owned by the largest owners, Academy's largest shareholder owned approximately 31% of the Company. In addition to the stock repurchase, the Company paid down $99 million of its outstanding term loan and refinanced the loan's interest rate from LIBOR + 5.0% to LIBOR + 3.75%.

Michael Mullican, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Based on the extraordinary sales and margin results, the Company has fortified its balance sheet and is also increasing its full year earnings outlook. Academy's cash balance is stronger today than at the end of fiscal 2020 even after using $199 million to repurchase shares and pay down a portion of its term loan."

2021 Outlook

While there is still economic uncertainty from the impact of COVID-19 and other external factors, based on the strong performance of the first quarter and the visibility we have for the remainder of 2021, the Company is increasing its fiscal 2021 guidance as follows:

Fiscal 2021 Guidance Previous New Comparable Sales (2.0)% to +2.0% +6.0% to +9.0% Net Income (in millions) $265.0 to $290.0 $400.0 to $435.0 EPS-diluted $2.70 to $2.95 $4.15 to $4.50

The EPS estimate is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 96.5 million shares and a tax rate of 23.0%.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy’s mission is to provide “Fun for All” and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

All references to "Academy," "Academy Sports + Outdoors," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company" in this press release refer to (1) prior to October 1, 2020 (the "IPO pricing date"), New Academy Holding Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("NAHC") and the prior parent holding company for our operations, and its consolidated subsidiaries; and (2) on and after the IPO pricing date, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("ASO, Inc.") and the current parent holding company of our operations, and its consolidated subsidiaries.

On the IPO pricing date, we completed a series of reorganization transactions (the "Reorganization Transactions") that resulted in NAHC being contributed to ASO, Inc. by its members and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of ASO, Inc. and one share of common stock of ASO, Inc. issued to then-existing members of NAHC for every 3.15 membership units of NAHC contributed to ASO, Inc. (the "Contribution Ratio"). Unless indicated otherwise, the information in this press release has been adjusted to give retrospective effect to the Contribution Ratio.



Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools. For information on these limitations, as well as information on why management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful, please see our Annual Report for fiscal year 2020 filed on April 7, 2021 (our “Annual Report”), as such limitations and information may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

We compensate for these limitations by primarily relying on our GAAP results in addition to using these non-GAAP measures supplementally.

See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

May 1, 2021 Percentage

of Sales (2) May 2, 2020 Percentage

of Sales (2) Net sales $ 1,580,333 100.0 % $ 1,136,301 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 1,016,632 64.3 % 838,356 73.8 % Gross margin 563,701 35.7 % 297,945 26.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 324,627 20.5 % 283,923 25.0 % Operating income 239,074 15.1 % 14,022 1.2 % Interest expense, net 14,549 0.9 % 24,522 2.2 % Other (income), net (397 ) 0.0 % (993 ) (0.1 ) % Income (loss) before income taxes 224,922 14.2 % (9,507 ) (0.8 ) % Income tax expense 47,126 3.0 % 513 0.0 % Net income (loss) $ 177,796 11.3 % $ (10,020 ) (0.9 ) % Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic (1) $ 1.93 $ (0.14 ) Diluted (1) $ 1.84 $ (0.14 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic (1) 92,088 72,474 Diluted (1) 96,472 72,474

(1) After effect of the retrospective presentation of the Reorganization Transactions and Contribution Ratio

(2) Column may not add due to rounding









ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

May 1, 2021 January 30, 2021 May 2, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 593,288 $ 377,604 $ 725,615 Accounts receivable - less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,450, $1,172 and $4,432, respectively 10,831 17,306 9,771 Merchandise inventories, net 1,080,804 990,034 1,012,680 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,369 28,313 27,824 Assets held for sale 1,763 1,763 1,763 Total current assets 1,717,055 1,415,020 1,777,653 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 366,005 378,260 418,476 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 1,127,645 1,143,699 1,125,933 TRADE NAME 577,000 577,000 577,000 GOODWILL 861,920 861,920 861,920 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 7,685 8,583 11,343 Total assets $ 4,657,310 $ 4,384,482 $ 4,772,325 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' / PARTNERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 864,966 $ 791,404 $ 411,263 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 287,592 291,351 187,736 Current lease liabilities 82,676 80,338 105,099 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,000 4,000 34,116 Total current liabilities 1,239,234 1,167,093 738,214 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 781,035 781,489 1,924,641 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITIES 1,132,196 1,150,088 1,106,225 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, NET 164,038 138,703 — OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 26,932 35,126 22,697 Total liabilities 3,343,435 3,272,499 3,791,777 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES REDEEMABLE MEMBERSHIP UNITS — — 2,977 STOCKHOLDERS' / PARTNERS' EQUITY (1): Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding — — — Partners' equity, membership units authorized, issued and outstanding were 72,478,106 as of May 2, 2020 — — 988,178 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; 93,887,109 and 91,114,475 issued and outstanding as of May 1, 2021 and January 30, 2021 respectively. 939 911 — Additional paid-in capital 150,370 127,228 — Retained earnings 1,164,964 987,168 — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,398 ) (3,324 ) (10,607 ) Stockholders' / partners' equity 1,313,875 1,111,983 977,571 Total liabilities and stockholders' / partners' equity $ 4,657,310 $ 4,384,482 $ 4,772,325

(1) After effect of retrospective presentation of the Reorganization Transactions and Contribution Ratio









ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 177,796 $ (10,020 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,298 27,447 Non-cash lease expense 500 12,871 Equity compensation 5,874 2,109 Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps, deferred loan and other costs 2,030 919 Deferred income taxes 25,064 (31 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,474 4,229 Merchandise inventories, net (90,769 ) 87,069 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,055 ) 1,048 Other noncurrent assets 612 (49 ) Accounts payable 77,326 (12,149 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (29,039 ) (26,428 ) Income taxes payable 21,357 — Other long-term liabilities (1,240 ) 3,741 Net cash provided by operating activities 219,228 90,756 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (16,808 ) (9,926 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,808 ) (9,926 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from ABL Facility — 500,000 Repayment of Term Loan (1,000 ) (4,563 ) Share-Based Award Payments (2,993 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 17,257 — Repurchase of Redeemable Membership Units — (37 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 13,264 495,400 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 215,684 576,230 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 377,604 149,385 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 593,288 $ 725,615









ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation, amortization and impairment, further adjusted to exclude consulting fees, private equity sponsor monitoring fees, equity compensation expense, gain on early extinguishment of debt, net, severance and executive transition costs, costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other adjustments. We define “Adjusted EBIT” as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, and income tax expense, further adjusted to exclude consulting fees, private equity sponsor monitoring fees, equity compensation expense, gain on early extinguishment of debt, net, severance and executive transition costs, costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other adjustments. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT in the following table.

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 1, 2021

May 2, 2020

Net income (loss) $ 177,796 $ (10,020 ) Interest expense, net 14,549 24,522 Income tax expense 47,126 513 Depreciation and amortization 25,298 27,447 Consulting fees (a) — 56 Private equity sponsor monitoring fee (b) — 920 Equity compensation (c) 5,874 2,109 Severance and executive transition costs (d) — 228 Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (e) — 6,645 Other (f) 350 837 Adjusted EBITDA $ 270,993 $ 53,257 Less: Depreciation and amortization (25,298 ) (27,447 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 245,695 $ 25,810





(a) Represents outside consulting fees associated with our strategic cost savings and business optimization initiatives. (b) Represents our contractual payments under a monitoring agreement ("Monitoring Agreement") with our private equity sponsor Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (c) Represents non-cash charges related to equity based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures. (d) Represents severance costs associated with executive leadership changes and enterprise-wide organizational changes. (e) Represents costs incurred during the 2020 first quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including temporary wage premiums, additional sick time, costs of additional cleaning supplies and third party cleaning services for the stores, corporate office and distribution centers, accelerated freight costs associated with shifting our inventory purchase earlier in the year to maintain stock, and legal fees associated with consulting in local jurisdictions. These costs were no longer added back beginning in the third quarter of 2020. (f) Other adjustments include (representing deductions or additions to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT) amounts that management believes are not representative of our operating performance, including investment income, installation costs for energy savings associated with our profitability initiatives, legal fees associated with our distribution and the omnibus incentive plan, store exit costs and other costs associated with strategic cost savings and business optimization initiatives.





Adjusted Net Income, Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income and Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings Per Share

We define “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)” as net income (loss), plus consulting fees, private equity sponsor monitoring fees, equity compensation expense, gain on early extinguishment of debt, net, severance and executive transition costs, costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other adjustments, less the tax effect of these adjustments. We define “Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income (Loss)” as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) less the retroactive tax effect of Adjusted Net Income at our estimated effective tax rate of approximately 25% for periods prior to October 1, 2020, the effective date of our conversion to a C-Corporation. We define “Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Basic” as Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income divided by the basic weighted average common shares outstanding during the period and “Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted” as Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings Per Share in the following table.

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 177,796 $ (10,020 ) Consulting fees (a) — 56 Private equity sponsor monitoring fee (b) — 920 Equity compensation (c) 5,874 2,109 Severance and executive transition costs (d) — 228 Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (e) — 6,645 Other (f) 350 837 Tax effects of these adjustments (g) (1,489 ) (19 ) Adjusted Net Income 182,531 756 Estimated tax effect of change to C-Corporation status (h) — (316 ) Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income $ 182,531 $ 440 Pro Forma Adjusted Earnings per Share Basic $ 1.98 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 1.89 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic (1) 92,088 72,474 Diluted (1) 96,472 72,474

﻿



(1) After effect of retrospective presentation of the Reorganization Transactions and Contribution Ratio (a) Represents outside consulting fees associated with our strategic cost savings and business optimization initiatives. (b) Represents our contractual payments under our Monitoring Agreement with our private equity sponsor Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (c) Represents non-cash charges related to equity based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures. (d) Represents severance costs associated with executive leadership changes and enterprise-wide organizational changes. (e) Represents costs incurred during the 2020 first quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including temporary wage premiums, additional sick time, costs of additional cleaning supplies and third party cleaning services for the stores, corporate office and distribution centers, accelerated freight costs associated with shifting our inventory purchase earlier in the year to maintain stock, and legal fees associated with consulting in local jurisdictions. These costs were no longer added back beginning in the third quarter of 2020. (f) Other adjustments include (representing deductions or additions to Adjusted Net Income) amounts that management believes are not representative of our operating performance, including investment income, installation costs for energy savings associated with our profitability initiatives, legal fees associated with a distribution to NAHC's members and our omnibus incentive plan, store exit costs and other costs associated with strategic cost savings and business optimization initiatives. (g) For the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021, this represents the tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted Net Income at the estimated effective tax rate for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. For the thirteen weeks ended May 2, 2020, this represents the tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted Net Income at our historical tax rate. (h) Represents the retrospective tax effect of Adjusted Net Income at our estimated effective tax rate of approximately 25% for periods prior to October 1, 2020, the effective date of our conversion to a C-Corporation, upon which we became subject to federal income taxes.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We define “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net cash provided by (used in) investing activities. We describe these adjustments reconciling net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the following table.