Celsion Corporation Appoints Dr. Stacy R. Lindborg to its Board of Directors

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced the appointment of Stacy R. Lindborg, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors, effective June 4, 2021. Dr. Lindborg’s appointment fills the vacancy created by Dr. Alberto Martinez upon his retirement from Celsion’s Board on December 31, 2020.

Dr. Lindborg brings to Celsion more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience with a particular focus on R&D, executive management and strategy. She has worked with biologics, small molecules and cell therapies to address a broad range of diseases and disorders, including multiple Orphan drug products, along with extensive experience in early-stage development having taken molecules from first in man studies into the clinic through approval and launch.

Dr. Lindborg’s holds the position of Executive Vice President and Global Head of Clinical Research at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, which she joined in 2020 to manage the clinical portfolio. From 2012 to 2020 she held positions of increasing responsibility at Biogen, where she worked in biostatistics and biometrics, and served as Vice President for Global Analytics and Data Sciences. At Biogen, Dr. Lindborg provided analytical innovations supporting protocol amendments to the aducanumab Phase 3 clinical trials, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease on June 7, 2021.

Dr. Lindborg joined Eli Lilly and Company in 1996 moving through the organization to serve from 2010 to 2012 as Head of R&D Strategy with responsibility for characterizing the productivity of the portfolio and driving key R&D strategy projects including the annual R&D Long-Range Plan.

“We’re proud to welcome an accomplished scientist, thought and business leader of Dr. Lindborg’s caliber to the Celsion Board of Directors,” said Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion Corporation’s chairman, president and chief executive office. “Dr. Lindborg has demonstrated impressive creativity in efficiently advancing successful programs, including establishing and implementing an adaptive design strategy to increase productivity in the R&D portfolio at both Eli Lilly and Biogen. In addition, her ability to navigate global regulatory paths, having delivered several products from the clinic to the market including revolutionary products such as Nusinersin, will be valuable to Celsion as our pipeline advances.”