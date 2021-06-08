 
checkAd

AYRO Receives $2 Million Purchase Order for New Club Car Current EV Following Launch

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:05  |  49   |   |   

The purchase order is for the Club Car Current for 2021, demonstrating high demand for the new light-duty EV drop.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the receipt of an initial purchase order valued at $2 million, subject to the terms and conditions of the Master Procurement Agreement executed March 13, 2019. This immediately follows the launch of the 2022 Club Car Current, the next generation of the Club Car 411 that features new options for improved safety and comfort in the same compact, customizable design that universities, restaurants, governments, hospitals, hotel resorts, sports stadiums, and airports across the U.S. have come to love. This first purchase order signals the strong, and immediate, demand for the Club Car Current as business sustainability goals and EV adoption increase.

The Club Car Current fills the gap between full-sized trucks and small utility carts, which makes it ideal for low-speed logistics and cargo services in campus and urban environments. Similar to the previous generation, it is engineered for multiple bed options and accessories - van box, pickup truck with sides, flatbed configurations - for fleet versatility. It is also deemed road safe by the U.S. Department of Transportation and certified under California’s California Air Resource Board (CARB) Certification Program with “cleanest” scores for global warming and air quality of zero emission vehicles. Gallery Carts will customize the Club Car Current to support a wide range of on-board food and retail options, and Element Fleet Management will offer this vehicle alongside its financing, maintenance, roadside assistance, and other fleet services and solutions.

This 2022 vehicle offers new features and improvements which provide owners and operators with the following:

  • New body panel material composition, improving strength and durability for challenging environments
  • All new look consistent with the Club Car brand
  • Redesigned cab interior optimizing driver and passenger comfort—focus on creating more space and improved temperature management
  • Enhanced safety features conforming to FMVSS standards—e.g., pedestrian low-speed warning system
  • Tested and certified to SAE J2258 (LSV) and J2358 (Non-LSV) standards
  • All new accessory suite and bed options to expand use cases

“Club Car has been a strong partner for getting our light-duty, low-speed EVs to customers that need them, and this purchase order is a great example of our successful collaboration,” said Rod Keller, CEO of AYRO. “The Club Car Current navigates campuses and narrow urban streets seamlessly while also carrying significant loads for meeting last-mile distribution challenges—this is something most other EV’s are not designed to handle.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AYRO Receives $2 Million Purchase Order for New Club Car Current EV Following Launch The purchase order is for the Club Car Current for 2021, demonstrating high demand for the new light-duty EV drop. AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board