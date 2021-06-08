AYRO Receives $2 Million Purchase Order for New Club Car Current EV Following Launch

AUSTIN, TEXAS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the receipt of an initial purchase order valued at $2 million, subject to the terms and conditions of the Master Procurement Agreement executed March 13, 2019. This immediately follows the launch of the 2022 Club Car Current, the next generation of the Club Car 411 that features new options for improved safety and comfort in the same compact, customizable design that universities, restaurants, governments, hospitals, hotel resorts, sports stadiums, and airports across the U.S. have come to love. This first purchase order signals the strong, and immediate, demand for the Club Car Current as business sustainability goals and EV adoption increase.

The Club Car Current fills the gap between full-sized trucks and small utility carts, which makes it ideal for low-speed logistics and cargo services in campus and urban environments. Similar to the previous generation, it is engineered for multiple bed options and accessories - van box, pickup truck with sides, flatbed configurations - for fleet versatility. It is also deemed road safe by the U.S. Department of Transportation and certified under California’s California Air Resource Board (CARB) Certification Program with “cleanest” scores for global warming and air quality of zero emission vehicles. Gallery Carts will customize the Club Car Current to support a wide range of on-board food and retail options, and Element Fleet Management will offer this vehicle alongside its financing, maintenance, roadside assistance, and other fleet services and solutions.

This 2022 vehicle offers new features and improvements which provide owners and operators with the following:

New body panel material composition, improving strength and durability for challenging environments

All new look consistent with the Club Car brand

Redesigned cab interior optimizing driver and passenger comfort—focus on creating more space and improved temperature management

Enhanced safety features conforming to FMVSS standards—e.g., pedestrian low-speed warning system

Tested and certified to SAE J2258 (LSV) and J2358 (Non-LSV) standards

All new accessory suite and bed options to expand use cases

“Club Car has been a strong partner for getting our light-duty, low-speed EVs to customers that need them, and this purchase order is a great example of our successful collaboration,” said Rod Keller, CEO of AYRO. “The Club Car Current navigates campuses and narrow urban streets seamlessly while also carrying significant loads for meeting last-mile distribution challenges—this is something most other EV’s are not designed to handle.”