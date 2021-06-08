 
Ocuphire Announces Appointment of Jay S. Pepose, M.D., Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021   

Dr. Pepose is Recognized as an Esteemed Key Opinion Leader in Ophthalmology with Nearly 40 Years of Experience as a Leading Clinical Researcher and Treating Physician

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced the appointment of Jay S. Pepose, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Concurrent to Dr. Pepose’s appointment at Ocuphire’s annual shareholder meeting on June 7th, Alan Meyer, MBA, retired from his role on the Board of Directors, having served since April 2018.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Pepose to our Board of Directors,” said Cam Gallagher, Chair of Ocuphire’s Board of Directors. “As a member of our Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Pepose has already made significant contributions to our clinical programs by advising us on a wide range of issues, including drug development and regulatory strategy and mid to late-stage clinical trial design. Dr. Pepose’s appointment as a director also comes at an opportune time for our company, as we expect to generate further data readouts for Nyxol and APX3330 in 2021 and 2022. The Board believes Jay’s expertise in ophthalmologic medicine coupled with his understanding of patient-physician market dynamics will provide us with an extraordinarily well-balanced view on both the medical and commercial potential of our drug candidates.”

Dr. Jay Pepose is a recognized thought leader in the field of ophthalmology, with nearly 40 years of experience as both a treating physician and a widely published researcher. He is the founder and the current Medical Director of the Pepose Vision Institute, and also founded the Midwest Corneal Research Foundation, now the Midwest Vision Research Foundation, as an independent spinout of the Pepose Vision Institute. He is a professor of clinical ophthalmology and visual sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where he is a specialist in refractive surgery and corneal and external diseases. Dr. Pepose is also a consultant to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

