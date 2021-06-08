 
Changes in the management of “Novaturas” Latvian subsidiary

The leading tour operator in the Baltics “Novaturas” continues optimization processes of the organizational structure.  As of today (the 8th of June 2021) AB “Novaturas” general manager Audronė Keinytė starts as a new member of the Board of SIA “Novatours” in Latvia.

The process of optimizing management structure, the company started a year ago, has gained acceleration. “Novaturas” group CEO Audronė Keinytė is replacing Leonīds Močeņovs, who has been a member of the Board of Latvian subsidiary SIA “Novatours”. She will be responsible for setting the Latvian company's strategy and ensuring its implementation. The newly appointed Board will focus on the company’s rapid recovery from the pandemic and further strengthening its position in the market.

"During almost 21 years of leadership, we have managed to grow into a strong travel organizing leader in the Latvian market. I am pleased the most with the achievement of gathering motivated and result-oriented team of professionals that will ensure the company's rapid return to pre-pandemic volumes of operations after the organizational changes. A well-established network of travel sales agents and a strong relationship with them is a strong foundation that will help the company achieve its ambitious goals”, says Mr. Leonīds Močeņovs.

Leonīds Močeņovs has held the positions of the member of Board and the country manager of Latvian subsidiary since the 11th of February 2002.  

"The pandemic gives us the opportunity to look at the management structure and the organization of the activities in a slightly different way. A year ago, we have started implementing management structure optimization processes in order to adapt to the changing market and travel organization up to the maximum. Leonīds has dedicated many years to the company, helped it develop and take strong positions in the market. Along with the development of the company L. Močeņovs has aso built a strong team of professionals, who have taken over many managerial functions”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

“Novaturas” group started optimizing its management structure last year and implemented changes in its Estonian subsidiary, when Ann Tiedemann, Sales Manager of OÜ “Novatours”, successfully took over the management of the office in Estonia in November.

SIA “Novatours”, a subsidiary of “Novaturas” group, was established in Latvia in 2001 and has 27 employees. In 2019 the turnover of SIA “Novatours” amounted to EUR 35 million, the company serviced 61.3 thousand customers. The subsidiary OÜ “Novatours”, was established in Estonia in 2004 and has 15 employees. In 2019 the turnover of OÜ “Novatours amounted to EUR 50.2 million and the company serviced 79.7 thousand customers.

About Novaturas Group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO 
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426





