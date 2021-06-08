Exela Technologies Expands PCH Global Deployment for One of the Largest Specialty Care Services Insurance Companies in the U.S.

IRVING, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader, today announced extension and expansion of its partnership with one of the largest specialty care services insurance carriers in the country. This engagement leverages Exela’s powerful cloud-based digital exchange platform for the insurance industry, PCH Global, that provides a single point of access for claims management, correspondence and payments, to expand the current deployment to approximately 3,800 specialists as registered users within the customer organization using Exela’s proprietary workflow and rule engines across all aspects of the health claims spectrum including behavioral health.

Expansion paves the way to connecting claims and correspondence from over 27,000 unique hospital systems and providers across the country

As part of a broader evolution of this relationship, Exela will collaborate with the customer to ultimately connect 27,000 unique providers to PCH Global to help drive digital clean claims submission and communication to improve transparency and reduce administrative costs.

Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution with one of the best edit resolutions for healthcare claims. This expansion of deployment marks another milestone in PCH Global platform’s growing value proposition in healthcare to digitally connect members, providers and insurance companies for clean claims, payment transparency and digital appeals.

“Behavioral health claims are complex by nature and require a thorough understanding of levels and types of procedural codes, procedural terminology database updates and coordination of benefits. We can leverage our PCH Global patented intelligent workflow and rules engines to digitally collaborate, edit and clean claims for payment accuracy in this rapidly growing part of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Srini Murali, Exela’s President for Americas & APAC.

Exela’s strategy is to migrate existing and future healthcare relationships to its PCH Global cloud network to offer greater scalability, highest uptime and business continuity protections, as well as improved data analytics built into the platform and accessible via a self-service model. In collaboration with the customer, Exela’s Business Process Management and data scientist teams, who leverage intelligent data processing capabilities powered by neural networks, plan to help healthcare and insurance customers optimize business processes, generate deeper insights, and achieve greater process flexibility and control. Exela’s continued investments to add more features, services and support for additional insurance segments, makes PCH Global an ideal choice for insurance companies.