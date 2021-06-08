 
checkAd

Exela Technologies Expands PCH Global Deployment for One of the Largest Specialty Care Services Insurance Companies in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Expansion paves the way to connecting claims and correspondence from over 27,000 unique hospital systems and providers across the country

IRVING, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader, today announced extension and expansion of its partnership with one of the largest specialty care services insurance carriers in the country. This engagement leverages Exela’s powerful cloud-based digital exchange platform for the insurance industry, PCH Global, that provides a single point of access for claims management, correspondence and payments, to expand the current deployment to approximately 3,800 specialists as registered users within the customer organization using Exela’s proprietary workflow and rule engines across all aspects of the health claims spectrum including behavioral health.

As part of a broader evolution of this relationship, Exela will collaborate with the customer to ultimately connect 27,000 unique providers to PCH Global to help drive digital clean claims submission and communication to improve transparency and reduce administrative costs.

Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution with one of the best edit resolutions for healthcare claims. This expansion of deployment marks another milestone in PCH Global platform’s growing value proposition in healthcare to digitally connect members, providers and insurance companies for clean claims, payment transparency and digital appeals.

“Behavioral health claims are complex by nature and require a thorough understanding of levels and types of procedural codes, procedural terminology database updates and coordination of benefits. We can leverage our PCH Global patented intelligent workflow and rules engines to digitally collaborate, edit and clean claims for payment accuracy in this rapidly growing part of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Srini Murali, Exela’s President for Americas & APAC.

Exela’s strategy is to migrate existing and future healthcare relationships to its PCH Global cloud network to offer greater scalability, highest uptime and business continuity protections, as well as improved data analytics built into the platform and accessible via a self-service model. In collaboration with the customer, Exela’s Business Process Management and data scientist teams, who leverage intelligent data processing capabilities powered by neural networks, plan to help healthcare and insurance customers optimize business processes, generate deeper insights, and achieve greater process flexibility and control. Exela’s continued investments to add more features, services and support for additional insurance segments, makes PCH Global an ideal choice for insurance companies.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Expands PCH Global Deployment for One of the Largest Specialty Care Services Insurance Companies in the U.S. Expansion paves the way to connecting claims and correspondence from over 27,000 unique hospital systems and providers across the countryIRVING, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board