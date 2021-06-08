iCAD Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Sectra

Agreement will expand access to ProFound AI and ProFound AI Risk to more facilities and imaging centers worldwide

NASHUA, N.H., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced it has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Sectra, an international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company. Through this agreement, ProFound AI and ProFound AI Risk will be offered through the Sectra Amplifier Marketplace, which will expand their access to more facilities and imaging centers worldwide.



“iCAD’s technology offers unparalleled benefits to clinicians and patients alike. ProFound AI is clinically proven to enhance breast cancer screening by improving radiologists’ accuracy and efficiency. ProFound AI Risk is the first and only commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate two-year breast cancer risk estimation that is personalized for each woman, based solely on a screening mammogram,” according to Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “These technologies empower clinicians to provide more accurate and personalized breast cancer screening.”