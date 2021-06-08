iCAD Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Sectra
Agreement will expand access to ProFound AI and ProFound AI Risk to more facilities and imaging centers worldwide
NASHUA, N.H., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced it has signed a worldwide
distribution agreement with Sectra, an international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company. Through this agreement, ProFound AI and ProFound AI Risk will be offered through the Sectra
Amplifier Marketplace, which will expand their access to more facilities and imaging centers worldwide.
“iCAD’s technology offers unparalleled benefits to clinicians and patients alike. ProFound AI is clinically proven to enhance breast cancer screening by improving radiologists’ accuracy and efficiency. ProFound AI Risk is the first and only commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate two-year breast cancer risk estimation that is personalized for each woman, based solely on a screening mammogram,” according to Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “These technologies empower clinicians to provide more accurate and personalized breast cancer screening.”
Sectra develops and sells imaging IT solutions. It provides healthcare providers worldwide with enterprise imaging solutions comprising picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), vendor neutral archives (VNA) to store all types of medical images and information, as well as solutions for sharing and collaborating around medical imaging.
“To help healthcare providers get on the AI adoption journey, we have created the Sectra Amplifier Marketplace. We aim to facilitate easier access and usage of AI applications in medical imaging. This distribution agreement is an example of that. With iCAD’s tools deeply embedded in the Sectra diagnostic workspace, we provide our radiologists with enhanced diagnostic confidence for breast imaging reading,” said Nynke Breimer, Global Product Manager AI Radiology, Sectra.
In December 2019, ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) became the first 3D tomosynthesis software using artificial intelligence (AI) to be FDA cleared; it is also CE marked and Health Canada licensed. It is a high-performance, deep-learning, workflow solution trained to detect malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications. It is also available for 2D mammography. In a reader study published in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence, ProFound AI for DBT was shown to offer clinically proven time-savings benefits to radiologists, reducing reading time by 52.7 percent, improving radiologists’ sensitivity by 8 percent, and reducing false positives and unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent.i
