Patients Living With Diabetes Voice Eagerness for ‘Finger-Prick’ Alternative in Global Glucose Monitoring Survey

Global results show 90% of patients are in favor of a saliva-based glucose test

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced survey results from more than 300 patients globally as part of its development and go-to-market strategy.



As GBS is advancing to clinical trials of its saliva glucose biosensor, it conducted a global voice of customer survey of diabetes patients to verify the desirability, discuss the applications in daily life and review the product features of its Saliva Glucose Biosensor. The comprehensive global survey featuring more than 300 patients worldwide living with diabetes revealed strong support for a non-invasive alternative to current Standards of Care (SOC) in glucose monitoring.