 
checkAd

Patients Living With Diabetes Voice Eagerness for ‘Finger-Prick’ Alternative in Global Glucose Monitoring Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 14:10  |  61   |   |   

Global results show 90% of patients are in favor of a saliva-based glucose test

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced survey results from more than 300 patients globally as part of its development and go-to-market strategy.

As GBS is advancing to clinical trials of its saliva glucose biosensor, it conducted a global voice of customer survey of diabetes patients to verify the desirability, discuss the applications in daily life and review the product features of its Saliva Glucose Biosensor. The comprehensive global survey featuring more than 300 patients worldwide living with diabetes revealed strong support for a non-invasive alternative to current Standards of Care (SOC) in glucose monitoring.

In all target markets, 90% of patients responded positively to the Biosensor Platform. 7 out of 10 patients were “seriously interested” in purchasing the product when it’s released, and 3 out of 10 wanted to be placed on the waiting list ahead of release. While patients in the U.S. indicated the price of a pain-free alternative to current glucose monitoring would play a role in determining their decision to upgrade to a new device, patients in China indicated price was not an issue, as long as the product was accurate and reliable.

All devices currently available to monitor glucose levels require patients to pierce their skin and fall into three main categories:

  • Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices, where people prick their finger up to 10 times per day for testing.
  • Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, where glucose levels in fluid surrounding body cells (interstitial fluid) are automatically tested with a sensor inserted under the skin and is accompanied by finger-pricking to test blood glucose when required.
  • Flash glucose monitoring (FGM) devices, where glucose levels in interstitial fluid are monitored with a sensor inserted on a patient’s upper arm and a separate touchscreen reader device provides analysis, however, finger-pricking is required to test blood glucose when needed.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Patients Living With Diabetes Voice Eagerness for ‘Finger-Prick’ Alternative in Global Glucose Monitoring Survey Global results show 90% of patients are in favor of a saliva-based glucose testNEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board