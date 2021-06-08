Patients Living With Diabetes Voice Eagerness for ‘Finger-Prick’ Alternative in Global Glucose Monitoring Survey
Global results show 90% of patients are in favor of a saliva-based glucose test
NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners
at point-of-care, today announced survey results from more than 300 patients globally as part of its development and go-to-market strategy.
As GBS is advancing to clinical trials of its saliva glucose biosensor, it conducted a global voice of customer survey of diabetes patients to verify the desirability, discuss the applications in daily life and review the product features of its Saliva Glucose Biosensor. The comprehensive global survey featuring more than 300 patients worldwide living with diabetes revealed strong support for a non-invasive alternative to current Standards of Care (SOC) in glucose monitoring.
In all target markets, 90% of patients responded positively to the Biosensor Platform. 7 out of 10 patients were “seriously interested” in purchasing the product when it’s released, and 3 out of 10 wanted to be placed on the waiting list ahead of release. While patients in the U.S. indicated the price of a pain-free alternative to current glucose monitoring would play a role in determining their decision to upgrade to a new device, patients in China indicated price was not an issue, as long as the product was accurate and reliable.
All devices currently available to monitor glucose levels require patients to pierce their skin and fall into three main categories:
- Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices, where people prick their finger up to 10 times per day for testing.
- Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, where glucose levels in fluid surrounding body cells (interstitial fluid) are automatically tested with a sensor inserted under the skin and is accompanied by finger-pricking to test blood glucose when required.
- Flash glucose monitoring (FGM) devices, where glucose levels in interstitial fluid are monitored with a sensor inserted on a patient’s upper arm and a separate
touchscreen reader device provides analysis, however, finger-pricking is required to test blood glucose when needed.
