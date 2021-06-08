 
Immutep Reveals a New Anti-LAG-3 Research Program

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), the leading developer of LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to provide an update on its preclinical development pipeline.

Under the collaboration project commenced in 2019 with Cardiff University, the Company has advanced the discovery and development of a new generation of small molecule anti-LAG-3 therapies. The ultimate aim of the project is to make an oral treatment available to cancer patients and at a lower cost compared with the current anti-LAG-3 antibodies being developed by several companies.

The project brings together Immutep’s deep experience in LAG-3 biology, with the expertise of Cardiff University Professors Andrew Godkin and Andrea Brancale. Prof Godkin is the University Theme Lead in Immunology in the College of Biomedical Life Sciences and Prof Brancale is Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“Never has there been a more exciting time to explore new ideas to control the interaction between LAG-3 and MHC class II molecules, following the recent validation of LAG-3 by the pharma industry. We are excited to progress this project with the world leading scientists at Cardiff University and continue our work to develop novel LAG-3 therapeutics, especially as there are already some exciting early results from our joint efforts,” said Marc Voigt, Immutep CEO.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Immutep on this important project to develop a small molecule anti-LAG-3 treatment for cancer patients that could offer the convenience of a tablet or capsule, at a fraction of the cost of existing anti-LAG-3 candidates,” said Professor Andrew Godkin of Cardiff University.

Professor Andrea Brancale of Cardiff University also added: “Our collaboration with Immutep is a great opportunity to combine a diverse set of skills from multiple teams in what is an exciting area of research. Indeed, we think this cross-functional expertise in chemistry, biology and drug development positions the team very well for a successful collaboration.”

Under the Agreement, all intellectual property relating to lead compounds as well as derivatives thereof, will be jointly owned by Immutep and Cardiff University. Immutep will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialise the new molecules in the clinic according to pre-defined licensing terms. The Agreement builds on a Material Transfer Agreement signed by Immutep SAS and Cardiff University in 2015.

