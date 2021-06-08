Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) (MCOA 'the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus M. …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) (MCOA 'the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA will present and participate in this year's virtual LD Micro Invitational XI Conference, hosted by Sequire Virtual Events, taking place on June 8-10, 2021.

Details for this presentation are as follows:

Conference name here: LD Micro Invitational XI Conference

Presentation time: MCOA will present on June 9, 2021 at 02:00 pm ET /11 am PT

Format: Virtual

Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/Virtual Conference

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. will present on June 9, 2021 at 02:00 pm ET /11 am PT. The presentation will provide an overview of MCOA's strategy including international launch, strategic partners, and new e-commerce site selling MCOA's wholly-owned hempsmart™ premium brand CBD products.

Management will be available throughout the day on June 9, 2021 for virtual one-on-one meetings. Please send all meeting requests to: tony@investorawareness.com

For investors interested in attending, please e-mail registration@ldmicro.com.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America is a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry. MCOA changed its strategy in 2020 to focus on acquisitions, as well as sales and marketing efforts of its wholly owned hempsmart™ premium brand of hemp-based CBD (legal cannabidiol) products both domestically and internationally.

Strategic decisions and long-range planning have also led the company to pivot away from farming and focus on supplying the cannabis industry across an ever-expanding market landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements,' which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as 'anticipate,' 'seek,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'plan,' or similar phrases may be deemed 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

