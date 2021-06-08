 
Energy Recovery Awarded $13.8 Million Contract with Planned Largest SWRO Plant in Israel

Autor: Accesswire
SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced contract awards totaling over $13.8 million for its PX® Pressure Exchanger® (PX) energy recovery devices and PX PowerTrain™ system, supporting the construction of the Sorek B Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination (SWRO) Plant led by IDE Technologies. The order is expected to ship between Q3 and Q4 of this year.

Once completed, the Sorek B Plant will be the largest SWRO plant in Israel and one of the largest facilities in the world, producing 200 million cubic meters per year. The plant is expected to be commissioned between Q3 2022 and Q1 2023.

"Like many nations along the Mediterranean coastline, Israel has recently experienced unprecedented droughts leading to significant strain on the country's fresh water supplies," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water. "We are extremely proud to supply our trusted PX technology to the Sorek B Plant and to support the deployment of drought-proof water solutions in the region. We are confident our technology provides the lowest lifecycle cost of any energy recovery device available on the market while significantly reducing energy use and emissions."

"Energy Recovery's pressure exchanger technology is already a trusted global standard. The addition of the PX PowerTrain makes the deployment of the PX even more streamline, allowing us to meet tight project timelines reliably," said Gregory Shtelman, Partnership Deputy Manager and Desalination Project Manager at IDE. "The PX PowerTrain system, Energy Recovery's knowledgeable team, and our experience working with the company on previous projects made Energy Recovery the easy choice. IDE Technologies is proud to partner with Energy Recovery in providing comprehensive water solutions to regions in need, and to empower ground-breaking facilities like our Sorek B Plant."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the Company's estimates on order shipment; and our belief that our technology provides the lowest lifecycle cost of any energy recovery device available on the market. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Potential risks and uncertainties and any other factors that may have been discussed herein regarding the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, and the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as other reports filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

