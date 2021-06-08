Alpha Esports Tech Announces Esports Partnership with Centric Gaming

Alpha signs partnership with Centric Gaming, an Esports team operating in the world's largest and most popular Esports titles, to host competitions on GamerzArenaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA) (FSE:5NP) , (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed an Esports and marketing partnership with Centric Gaming, an Esports team and roster with a combined over 150,000 followers on social media. Centric Gaming will both use and promote the Company's online gaming platform, GamerzArena for a number of different activations and contests.

"Centric Gaming is a young and exciting Esports organization that we are extremely excited to partner with," said COO of Alpha, Brian Wilneff. "We will organize competitive Esports tournaments in the coming months for their fans and look forward to the exciting and fun content we will be creating over the coming years. Ultimately, we strongly believe we can leverage Centric Gaming and their existing following to attract a significant new user base to the GamerzArena platform."

Additional details of this partnership include Centric Gaming (founded by NBA player Dion Waiters) and their Pro Esports players, which includes Kubx, Snagged, Rasko, marketing the Company's subscription service GamerzArena+. Centric Gaming and the Company will also host a variety of Esports tournaments on GamerzArena, beginning with Fortnite tournaments, which will be also promoted on the Centric Gaming social channels.

"We are super excited for this new venture. It gives us the ability to provide our players and fans opportunities for months and years to come," said Kyree Ware, Founder of Centric Gaming. "We are a young organization and continuing to grow this way allows us to expand our content and bring a variety of tournaments to our fans."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at:www.alphatech.inc

