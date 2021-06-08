Fight's On: City Trees Endorses UFC Fighter, Sasha Palatnikov, as UFC Loosens Cannabis Restrictions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its branded divison's, City Trees, first UFC …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its branded divison's, City Trees, first UFC endorsement deal with welterweight fighter, Sasha Palatnikov. This endorsement comes after the UFC's decision earlier in 2021 to loosen restrictions on fighters' use of cannabis products. The organization restricts fighters from working while under the influence, but no longer punishes fighters for testing positive for THC.

Mr. Palatnikov said that "I am very excited to have partnered up with City Trees. Their quality and direction of products that can help athletes perform and recover in this industry is very exciting. I can't wait to be at the forefront of this shift in the sport with City Trees." The Company intends to provide branded merchandise in compliance with Nevada law for Mr. Palatnikov throughout the summer season, as well as access to its expert team for consultative services and potential product formulation.

While many professional sports organizations remain hesitant to change their restrictive stances on cannabis use, growing support for legalization has led other organizations to reevaluate their rules. "We're beyond thrilled to start working with Mr. Palatnikov and his cannabis journey," noted President and COO Andrew Glashow. "Athletes have a unique need for cannabis, and the dedication and passion that Sasha brings to his training and performance deserves a cannabis solution he can trust to deliver with that same level of excellence." The Company is looking forward to the prospect of more sports organizations changing their testing rules and the insights gained from working directly with athletes. City Trees' dedication to producing the highest quality products positions it well for continued innovation in the overall wellness and cannabis industries.

