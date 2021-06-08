 
Fight's On: City Trees Endorses UFC Fighter, Sasha Palatnikov, as UFC Loosens Cannabis Restrictions

Autor: Accesswire
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced its branded divison's, City Trees, first UFC endorsement deal with welterweight fighter, Sasha Palatnikov. This endorsement comes after the UFC's decision earlier in 2021 to loosen restrictions on fighters' use of cannabis products. The organization restricts fighters from working while under the influence, but no longer punishes fighters for testing positive for THC.

Mr. Palatnikov said that "I am very excited to have partnered up with City Trees. Their quality and direction of products that can help athletes perform and recover in this industry is very exciting. I can't wait to be at the forefront of this shift in the sport with City Trees." The Company intends to provide branded merchandise in compliance with Nevada law for Mr. Palatnikov throughout the summer season, as well as access to its expert team for consultative services and potential product formulation.

While many professional sports organizations remain hesitant to change their restrictive stances on cannabis use, growing support for legalization has led other organizations to reevaluate their rules. "We're beyond thrilled to start working with Mr. Palatnikov and his cannabis journey," noted President and COO Andrew Glashow. "Athletes have a unique need for cannabis, and the dedication and passion that Sasha brings to his training and performance deserves a cannabis solution he can trust to deliver with that same level of excellence." The Company is looking forward to the prospect of more sports organizations changing their testing rules and the insights gained from working directly with athletes. City Trees' dedication to producing the highest quality products positions it well for continued innovation in the overall wellness and cannabis industries.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

