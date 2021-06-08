Tartisan Nickel Corp. Arranges $4,482,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.57 per Unit and Has Closed First Tranche

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a $4,482,022.29 flow-through financing and has closed the first …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a $4,482,022.29 flow-through financing and has closed the first tranche of the financing. The first tranche was comprised of 3,336,797 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.57 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,901,974.29. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.85 per warrant share for a period of 2 years from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants will be paid to eligible agents. The second tranche aggregate subscription price of $2,580,048 is scheduled to close on or about June 18, 2021. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the tranche. The proceeds from the flow-through financing will be used to fund the exploration and development of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The (Amended) Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Kenbridge Nickel Project (SEDAR, June 1, 2021), provides recommendations for a surface exploration and a definition drilling plan, in addition to geotechnical, metallurgical and environmental work to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company has commenced the work program as outlined in the Technical Report and intends to implement a summer 2021 drill program.