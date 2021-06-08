 
checkAd

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Arranges $4,482,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.57 per Unit and Has Closed First Tranche

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a $4,482,022.29 flow-through financing and has closed the first …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a $4,482,022.29 flow-through financing and has closed the first tranche of the financing. The first tranche was comprised of 3,336,797 flow-through units of the Company at the price of $0.57 per unit for an aggregate subscription price of $1,901,974.29. Each unit comprises one flow-through share and one-half of one warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.85 per warrant share for a period of 2 years from the Closing date. A finder's commission of 6% cash and 6% brokers warrants will be paid to eligible agents. The second tranche aggregate subscription price of $2,580,048 is scheduled to close on or about June 18, 2021. The units issued under the flow-through financing are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the tranche.

The proceeds from the flow-through financing will be used to fund the exploration and development of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The (Amended) Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Kenbridge Nickel Project (SEDAR, June 1, 2021), provides recommendations for a surface exploration and a definition drilling plan, in addition to geotechnical, metallurgical and environmental work to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company has commenced the work program as outlined in the Technical Report and intends to implement a summer 2021 drill program.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D). There are currently 108,669,929 shares outstanding (115,363,910 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650835/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Arranges-448200 ...

Foto: Accesswire
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Arranges $4,482,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.57 per Unit and Has Closed First Tranche TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a $4,482,022.29 flow-through financing and has closed the first …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE ...
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility
Gratomic Grants Stock Options
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
Infield Minerals Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Director Resignation
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:38 Uhr
Revive Therapeutics Partners with Supriya to Pursue EUA for Bucillamine to Treat COVID in India
14:00 Uhr
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Total Operations and Production Services (TOPS) from Black Bay Energy Capital
14:00 Uhr
Saniona to Present Preclinical Data on SAN711 at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology
14:00 Uhr
Immutep Reveals a New Anti-LAG-3 Research Program
14:00 Uhr
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
08:00 Uhr
Pacific Biosciences Welcomes Neil Ward to Its Leadership Team as Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa
07:30 Uhr
MegaWatt definiert Bohrziele - IP-Studie des 'Cobalt Hill-Projekts' beginnt
04:22 Uhr
Defizit voraus!: Zink – ein Zukunftsmetall auf der Überholspur!
07.06.21
NeoGames Appoints Christopher G. Shaban as EVP Sales, Marketing and Customer Development
07.06.21
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces US$66.4 Million of Acquisitions and US$72.0 Million Equity Offering