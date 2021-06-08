HAVN Life Announces Retail Partnership with Grocer, Choices Markets

Newly-launched line of natural health products to be available at all locations later this monthVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology …

"We are excited to have our new line of natural health products at Choices Markets," says Tim Moore, CEO of HAVN Life. "As purveyors of natural, organic, and specialty foods, Choices Markets is aligned with our focus on health and wellness and we are thrilled to be expanding our distribution network to help build and empower healthy communities," he adds.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (OTC PINK:HAVLF) (FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has secured a product listing agreement with Choices Markets for the company's new line of natural health products, which officially launched on June 3rd. The locally owned and operated grocery chain will carry the full line of HAVN Life natural health products at all locations throughout. The product line is expected to hit shelves later this month.

Choices Markets is the second retail partner that HAVN Life has secured, as part of the company's distribution strategy that includes retail, online and subscription channels to reach a broad customer base and deliver a quality product experience. Currently, the seven formulations are available at yourHAVNlife, and later this month through Amazon and at select Nesters Market stores in B.C.

HAVN Life formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, naturally-derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: HAVNlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com 604 687 7130

Media: savi@emergence-creative.com 647 896-8078

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Acquisition, the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the Acquisition will not be completed as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

Foto: Accesswire

View source version on accesswire.com: