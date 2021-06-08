 
checkAd

HAVN Life Announces Retail Partnership with Grocer, Choices Markets

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

Newly-launched line of natural health products to be available at all locations later this monthVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology …

Newly-launched line of natural health products to be available at all locations later this month

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has secured a product listing agreement with Choices Markets for the company's new line of natural health products, which officially launched on June 3rd. The locally owned and operated grocery chain will carry the full line of HAVN Life natural health products at all locations throughout. The product line is expected to hit shelves later this month.

"We are excited to have our new line of natural health products at Choices Markets," says Tim Moore, CEO of HAVN Life. "As purveyors of natural, organic, and specialty foods, Choices Markets is aligned with our focus on health and wellness and we are thrilled to be expanding our distribution network to help build and empower healthy communities," he adds.

Choices Markets is the second retail partner that HAVN Life has secured, as part of the company's distribution strategy that includes retail, online and subscription channels to reach a broad customer base and deliver a quality product experience. Currently, the seven formulations are available at yourHAVNlife, and later this month through Amazon and at select Nesters Market stores in B.C.

HAVN Life formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, naturally-derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore
Chief Executive Officer

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: HAVNlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com 604 687 7130
Media: savi@emergence-creative.com 647 896-8078

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Acquisition, the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the Acquisition will not be completed as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: HAVN Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650843/HAVN-Life-Announces-Retail-Partnersh ...

Foto: Accesswire
HAVN Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: HAVN Life Sciences. Gamechanger, durch die Kraft von Pilzen? Oder Luftnummer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HAVN Life Announces Retail Partnership with Grocer, Choices Markets Newly-launched line of natural health products to be available at all locations later this monthVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE ...
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility
Gratomic Grants Stock Options
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
Infield Minerals Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Director Resignation
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences Inc kooperiert mit renommierter Lebensmittelkette Choices Markets (deutsch)
14:05 Uhr
HAVN Life gibt Einzelhandelspartnerschaft mit Lebensmittelkette Choices Markets bekannt
03.06.21
HAVN Life lanciert neue Linie natürlicher Gesundheitsprodukte
03.06.21
HAVN Life Launches New Line of Natural Health Products
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences schließt Übernahme von geistigem Eigentum des Unternehmens Bolt Therapeutics erfolgreich ab. (deutsch)
02.06.21
Havn Life schließt die Übernahme von geistigem Eigentum im klinischen Stadium für die Entwicklung eines Arzneimittels gegen Cluster-Kopfschmerz ab
02.06.21
HAVN Life Completes Acquisition of Clinical Stage IP for Development of Cluster Headache Drug
19.05.21
DGAP-News: Havn Life sichert sich eine Produktions- und Liefervereinbarung zur Ausweitung seines Produktangebots für den Einzelhandel (deutsch)
19.05.21
HAVN Life sichert eine Produktions- und Liefervereinbarung zur Ausweitung seines Produktangebots für den Einzelhandel
18.05.21
DGAP-News: HAVN Life Sciences schließt Abkommen zum Kauf von geistigem Eigentum im klinischen Stadium für die Entwicklung von LSD-basierten aktiven pharmazeutischen Wirkstoffen zur Behandlung von Cluster-Kopfsch (deutsch)