GlobeX Data to Launch "Sekur" Commercial on NTD - Reaching Over 50 million Households Nationwide in the USA

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 14:00  |  57   |   |   

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it is creating a 60 seconds commercial that will be launched on NTD and played 3 times per day, seven days per week, starting July 15 2021 and run for an entire 12 month, reaching over 50 million households nationally in the United States.

The commercial will describe Sekur's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as encrypted email and secure messaging, including Sekur's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur. GlobeX Data and NTD plan to start the first commercial on July 15 2021.

According to this article on NTD, NTD began its TV broadcasts in the United States on Verizon/Frontier FiOS channel 158 in July 2020. In less than a year, NTD became a nationwide over-the-air (OTA) network, with cable distribution in New York, the District of Columbia, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, and Chicago. NTD is currently available nationwide in the United States and reaches over 50 million households through OTA TV stations and cable.

NTD delivers independent news, current affairs, classical arts, and culture programs. It is a global, multilingual, U.S.-based television broadcaster founded in 2001.

Since July 2020, NTD has expanded from one main cable channel, to multiple cable and over-the-air ("OTA") channels in most major cities in the USA including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle areas, Philadelphia and more.

NTD is available on all devices, and can be watched live online at any time: NTD.com/live.html . Currently, NTD is ranked No. 8 among the top 100 Youtubers News & Politics Channels by monthly views in the United States.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: 'We are very happy to be launching our Sekur commercial in the United States with NTD. NTD is a fast-growing network and understands the value of Privacy we offer through our communications solutions. NTD's target audience is a perfect match for Sekur and we look forward to a long and fruitful mutually beneficial business relationship. NTD's audience will come to know the many critical features provided by Globex Data's Sekur, such as, Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third party service providers. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email and secure video conferencing, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. We are looking forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans and we are looking forward to tell our story through NTD's network."

