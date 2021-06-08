Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) ("Komo" ("Company"), is pleased to announce commencement of trading under the symbol CSE:YUM. Following the completion of a reverse merger transaction (the "RTO"), …

Komo is an emerging plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals. Komo's mission is to share the love of plant based foods through easy, wholesome and hearty favourites. It recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics with its Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie, made with 100% plants.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM) (" Komo " (" Company "), is pleased to announce commencement of trading under the symbol CSE:YUM. Following the completion of a reverse merger transaction (the " RTO" ), Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc. ("Komo") is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through its eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Its dedication to taste and quality are apparent in its customer reviews. To see over 50 - five star reviews from verified buyers, visit https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/reviews.

Komo has an experienced development team led by Jeffrey Ma, the CEO and President. Jeffrey has 9 years experience in the plant-based food industry. He was the Research and Development Project Lead at Daiya Foods Inc. for 4 years while the company grew to the #1 Plant-based cheese brand in North America. While at Daiya from 2012 to 2015, he led a cross-functional team to create new plant-based products, including the Daiya dairy-free mac & cheese which was a first-of-its-kind in the marketplace and was named PETA 2015 Best New Vegan Food Item. He also worked on innovative plant-based offerings in Daiya's product portfolio including dairy-free yogurt, frozen pizza, cheese blocks and cream cheese. In 2017, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., purchased Daiya Foods for $405 million dollars.

"We're pleased that Komo Comfort Foods is now listed on the CSE. As a public company, this allows like minded consumers and investors to join us on our mission to share the love of plant-based foods," says Komo CEO Jeffrey Ma, "At Komo, we believe that what is on our plates everyday has a significant impact on the planet, people and animals. We believe plant-based eating is the future of food and aspire that through our brand and foods, more people can enjoy delicious vegan favourites without sacrificing wholesomeness and heartiness. Product innovation will be at the core and care of our company and we look forward to sharing more about our exciting plans soon."