Goldplay Announces Initial Geological Interpretations from Airborne Geophysics and Satellite Imagery on The Scottie West Project

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 14:00   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce the initial interpretations from airborne geophysics and satellite imagery on its Scottie West project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (BC), Canada.

The Scottie West project is located within the "Golden Triangle" of northwestern BC., approximately 7 kilometers from road access and power, 14 kilometres from Ascot's Silbak Premier mill site and 40 kilometres from the deep-water port of Stewart, BC.

Roughrider Exploration geologists spent one day on the southeast portion of the property in 2020 and discovered an extensive gossanous area with veining, diking and pervasive alteration. From the eight rock samples collected, one subcrop sample assayed 1.007 grams per tonne gold, 609.7 ppm arsenic and 5.45 ppm antimony. This area is referred to as the "Southeast Exposure".

Satellite Imagery and Airborne Geophysics Interpretation

Goldplay commissioned Pacific Geomatics to supply a 1 metre resolution digital terrain model (DTM) and a 0.3 metre resolution orthomosaic of the Scottie West property. Combining the airborne geophysics flown last year on the eastern portion of the claims and the BC government geology maps, the geological team has made interpretations relating to the geology and has targeted some of the more compelling structures, gossanous areas and potential alteration zones on the property. The identified targets are speculative in nature and will be ground-truthed with prospecting, geochemistry and geologic mapping in the upcoming 2021 field season.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

Photos from 2020 program - top photo is of an extensive gossanous zone with multiple veins, bottom photo is of a felsic dike surrounded by gossanous host rocks

Figure 1 shown below displays the calculated vertical gradient magnetic map and includes the 2020 Scottie West airborne survey and the 2012/2016 Summit Lake airborne survey to the east, with interpreted structures overlayed.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2 displays the interpreted geology, with interpreted structures and alteration zones.

Foto: Accesswire

Both the magnetic map and the orthomosaic image display evidence of northeast trending and northwest trending structures. The Southeast Exposure target area appears to be an extension of the northeast trending structure that runs through the historic Scottie Gold mine 8 kilometres to the northeast. Many of the noted structures in the orthomosaic image are gossanous and are considered priority targets.

