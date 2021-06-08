 
checkAd

Pooch Hall to Appear on Los Angeles' Most Watched Morning Show KTLA 5 Morning News to Discuss his Role on WinQuik's(TM) Weekly Trivia Show The Big Game

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021, 14:10  |  54   |   |   

Tune in June 8th from 10-11 AM PTBEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its WinQuik™ App …

Tune in June 8th from 10-11 AM PT

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its WinQuik™ App trivia host Pooch Hall will appear as a guest on the No. 1 rated KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles, CA. The actor is set to begin filming for Ray Donovan the movie this summer. Hall spent 7 seasons playing the role of Darryl Donovan on the award-winning TV series Ray Donovan.

Foto: Accesswire

Pooch will appear in the 10:00 AM PT hour of the morning talk show to chat about his acting career and how he became the host of the popular trivia app, WinQuik™. KTLA Morning News is a morning television newscast airing on The CW affiliate KTLA (Channel 5) in Los Angeles, CA.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ , HeyPal™ and Nifter™ respectively. For more information, please visit website at https://clickstream.technology/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information please visit Website at http://www.winquik.com/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information about HeyPal™, please visit Website at https://www.heypalapp.com/ Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information about Nifter™, please visit Website at https://Nifter.io.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug
Heather@heatherkrug.com
310-463-1415

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650868/Pooch-Hall-to-Appear-on-Los-Angeles- ...

Foto: Accesswire
ClickStream Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pooch Hall to Appear on Los Angeles' Most Watched Morning Show KTLA 5 Morning News to Discuss his Role on WinQuik's(TM) Weekly Trivia Show The Big Game Tune in June 8th from 10-11 AM PTBEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its WinQuik™ App …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE ...
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility
Gratomic Grants Stock Options
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
Infield Minerals Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Director Resignation
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
CORRECTION: Clickstream(TM)'s Heypal(TM) App Prepares For US iOS App Store Launch On Tuesday June 15th, 2021
02.06.21
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Prepares for US Launch on Tuesday June 15th, 2021
29.05.21
ClickStream Extends Option to Purchase 149,012,000 Shares of Winners Inc. Common Stock
26.05.21
ClickStream Announces its WinQuik(TM) App Increases by 18% in the Past Month and now Exceeds 35,000 Unique Users