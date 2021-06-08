A2Z Smart Technologies Retains IMS Investor Relations

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the …

Bentsur Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of A2Z, stated, "As we increase our focus on the consumer markets with the global roll out of our Cust2Mate smart shopping cart solution, we believe it is important for us to establish a presence in the United States by retaining a firm that will provide us with an industry leading investor relations and communications program. We look forward to working with IMS Investor Relations to ensure we have the best communications strategies in place to enhance our efforts around proactively engaging with investors in the United States and worldwide."

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate smart shopping cart platform, today announced the retention of Institutional Marketing Services, Inc. (dba IMS Investor Relations) (" IMS ") to develop and execute a comprehensive investor relations and financial communications program.

John G. Nesbett, Founder and President of IMS Investor Relations, stated, "A2Z Smart Technologies is at a critical and exciting point in their development with the worldwide launch of their Cust2Mate smart shopping cart solution. With three decades of proven success designing state-of-the-art solutions for the Israeli security and defense forces, A2Z has the experience and resources to become a leader in the consumer marketplace as well. We look forward to supporting them by leveraging our expertise to help convey A2Z's value to Wall Street as the Company expands to a global scale."

IMS has been retained for a period of six months, after which the contract will continue on a month-to-month basis, and will be compensated $8,000.00 per month.

