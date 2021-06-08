 
DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice

DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice

08.06.2021 / 14:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[2021/06/08]

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SUSE S.A.

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: Sebastian Mentzen; telephone: +49 69 2166 1284) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: SUSE S.A.

Legal entity identifier:

213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
Securities: Ordinary shares of SUSE S.A.
ISIN: LU2333210958
Offer size: 32,500,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 30.00 EUR per ordinary share
 


Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option: 		4,800,000 ordinary shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)
 


Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:







Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386))
2021-05-28 07:10:13.680078 B 7.000 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:13.682668 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:13.685115 B 1.567 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:13.685259 B 367 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:13.688712 B 6.404 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:13.729741 B 311 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:13.730006 B 351 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:13.741173 B 302 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:15.145634 B 517 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:15.726533 B 933 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:15.914465 B 240 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:53.631939 B 500 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:10:53.644382 B 147 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:11:10.350410 B 1.101 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:13:33.124980 B 175 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:13:37.275561 B 350 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:26:14.756979 B 743 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:35:43.700667 B 70 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:36:22.296776 B 656 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:45:38.574009 B 60 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:51:21.293673 B 2 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:51:58.853850 B 429 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:53:51.516852 B 689 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 07:53:51.516962 B 31 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 08:13:40.162690 B 722 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 08:26:25.814433 B 16 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 10:22:56.756356 B 10 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 10:43:20.294936 B 696 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 11:00:40.558757 B 118 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 11:12:59.343488 B 1.114 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 11:13:59.601761 B 91 30,0000 EUR XETA
2021-05-28 11:14:30.664746 B 100 30,0000 EUR XETA
Sum:   B 26.312 30,0000 EUR  
 



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of SUSE S.A. in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


08.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1205615  08.06.2021 

